An image from No Man's Sky of a space ship flying into a large Space Station.
Image via Hello Games.
No Man's Sky

How to find the Mercenaries Guild in No Man’s Sky

Do you have what it takes to join?
Image of John Wildermuth
John Wildermuth
|

Published: Jan 29, 2025 05:26 pm

While exploring different space systems in No Man’s Sky, you’ll come across Space Stations where you can trade goods and upgrade technologies. Aboard these stations, you’ll encounter aliens that are members of the Merchant, Explorer, or Mercenary Guilds.

These alien guilds act as storefronts where you can sell valuable cargo such as artifacts or contraband or pick up quests that offer unique rewards.

Here is how you can find a Mercenaries Guild in NMS.

Where is the Mercenaries Guild in No Man’s Sky?

An image from No Man's Sky of the Mercenaries Guild, which is located within random Space Stations.
The Mercenaries Guild has a shield and sword icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

While every Space Station in NMS does have a Guild, there’s no guarantee it will house mercenaries. This means you’ll have to warp between multiple systems and enter every Space Station to find the correct Guild. Space Stations are marked with an orange hexagon while flying through space.

Thankfully, each Guild in No Man’s Sky is located in the same location inside a Space Station, regardless of what Star System you are in. When you land, use the stairs or your jetpack to head up to the second story, then walk to the right side of the station to find either the Explorer, Merchant, or Mercenaries Guild.

The Mercenaries Guild has a higher chance of spawning in Star Systems inhabited by the Vy’Keen, as this race is interested in conflict and war. However, this does not guarantee a Vy’Keen-owned system contains a Mercenaries Guild, so you may have to continue your travels.

How to use the Mercenaries Guild in No Man’s Sky

An image of a Mercenaries Guild Representative in No Man's Sky. From this screen you can donate items to increase your reputation.
You’ll unlock missions after you prove yourself. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you interact with an Envoy of the Mercenaries Guild for the first time, you’ll enter a trading screen where you have to donate important Guild Items to prove your loyalty. These items include contraband taken from dead pirates or salvaged parts from destroyed Sentinels.

By gifting valuable items, such as Pirate Transponders, you’ll earn Reputation Points that increase your standing and rank within the Guild. While these ranks are generally just titles, the Initiate and Apprentice rolls unlock new content to complete.

By reaching the Initiate rank, the player can now receive gifts from the envoys of the Mercenaries Guild, while reaching the Apprentice rank will unlock Guild Missions. Completing a Guild Mission will raise your standing with the Guild by five reputation points.

These missions typically require you to fly to different planets where you’ll be tasked with dispatching Sentinels or pirates, all in an effort to maintain peace across the stars. As you continue to increase your rank, the mission difficulty will also increase. Here are all of the ranks you can achieve in the Mercenaries Guild:

RankReputation Points
HatedMinus Five
HostileMinus Two
Unknown (starting rank)Zero
InitiateThree
ApprenticeEight
Journeyman14
Associate21
Senior30
Master40
Elder60
Exalted100 Plus

While completing missions increases your rank, failing tasks or attacking innocent civilians will decrease your standings with the org. By reaching higher ranks within the guild, you’ll receive rarer gifts from Envoys. By leveling your reputation with the mercenaries guild you’ll be able to claim upgrade blueprints for your multi-tool weapons.

Can you use the Mercenaries Guild in Abandoned Mode?

A space ship nearing a massive gas giant planet colored green. A bunch of space debris are to its left.
A lonesome experience. Image via Hello Games

With the Worlds Part Two update, No Man’s Sky has received a new game mode called Abandoned Mode. If you select this option while starting a new game, no alien lifeforms will spawn throughout the game’s universe.

This means that all space stations, outposts, and settlements you visit will be completely abandoned and have no interactable NPCs. Since the Mercenaries Guild is run by NPCs on space stations, you won’t be able to access any of these quests and their rewards if you choose to play in Abandoned Mode.

If you want to play as a bounty hunter who travels throughout the stars dispatching enemies and interacting with the Mercenaries Guild, we suggest playing the game regularly and avoiding Abandoned Mode.

