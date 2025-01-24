How to find and catch anomalous fish in No Man’s Sky

If you’re trying to complete the Cursed Expedition Redux in No Man’s Sky, chances are you’re struggling to catch four anomalous fish in the third phase of the questline. The Expedition, which has a quest called “In Wine Dark Seas,” has some confusing conditions you must meet first.
If you want to catch some anomalous fish while exploring the universe in NMS, check out the tutorial below.
Where to catch anomalous fish in No Man’s Sky
Technically, there is no such thing as anomalous fish in NMS. Instead, you can fulfill this quest by catching any fish on anomalous worlds. To find an anomalous planet, you must be in the third phase of the Cursed Expedition.
During this portion of the quest, you’ll take a portal to a new star system filled with various planets. Among these locations is a planet named Tuwanl Akkan, which is labeled as a “REDACTED” planet. This is the only planet where you can catch anomalous fish and complete the quest.
Fly down to a body of water on this planet and prepare your fishing rod and bait to catch these anomalous sea creatures. If you’re playing in multiplayer then you can always travel to player bases in good fishing locations, which are marked by purple icons while flying through the planet’s atmosphere. Players will typically make bases in areas where there is high fish activity.
How to catch anomalous fish in No Man’s Sky
You can only catch anomalous fish while in the Cursed Expedition and under the effects of reality erasure. While completing quests in the Cursed Expedition, you’ll notice that your shield bar has been replaced by a purple bar that steadily depletes.
Think of this purple bar as your character’s sanity, and once it drops below a set amount, Boundary Horrors will spawn and try to attack you. While this is happening, you’ll have a higher chance of catching anomalous fish in any body of water on the “REDACTED” planet.
To fish in NMS, you’ll need to unlock the fishing rig recipe and bring bait to catch fish. You can unlock and craft the fishing rod aboard the Anomaly at the Multitool vendor by spending Salvaged Data. You can craft this multitool attachment with the following materials:
- 3 Carbon Nanotubes
- 1 Di-Hydrogen Jelly
- 60 Chromatic Metal
Fishing in NMS works similarly to other games where you cast your rod into a body of water and wait for fish to nibble. When a fish bites your line, you’ll see a large splash in the water that signals you to reel in your fresh catch.
Since most fish on an anomalous planet are considered anomalous fish, you won’t need a specific bait. You can use any of the following materials to catch an anomalous fish:
|Lure type
|Crafting recipe
|Bionic Lure
|2 Amino Chamber
3 Ion Battery
3 Lubricant
|Dangling Orb
|1 Solar Mirror
1 Metal Plating
65 Sodium Nitrate
|Magpulse Lure
|1 Magnetic Resonator
1 Metal Plating
90 Tritium
|Mealworms
|120 Condensed Carbon
|Shadow Lure
|2 Antimatter
1 Metal Plating
40 Cyto-Phosphate
|Spicy Chum
|80 Mordite
25 Phosphorus
90 Di-hydrogen
Whenever you craft any type of lure, you’ll always make 20 from a single use of the recipe. Simply equip any of these lure types while on the redacted planet, and get to fishing. While completing the objective may take a couple of minutes, eventually you’ll catch enough anomalous fish and move on to the next stage of the Cursed Expedition.
