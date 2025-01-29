Forgot password
Rocks in No Man's Sky
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
No Man's Sky

How to get Ferrite Dust in No Man’s Sky

The basics. Learn how to mine Ferrite Dust or craft it.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Jan 29, 2025 02:24 pm

Ferrite Dust is one of the most basic resources in No Man’s Sky, used for early crafting and, later on, for building. Most metal/alloy-base structures require Ferrite Dust to build, and if you plan to build a fancy base, you’re gonna need a lot of it.

You also need Ferrite Dust for multiple everyday items to survive, from Starship Launch Fuel and Ion Batteries to more advanced trading minerals that are great for farming Units like Lemmium and Dirty Brzone.

Here’s how to mine or craft Ferrite Dust in NMS.

Table of contents

How to mine Ferrite Dust in No Man’s Sky

Rock with Ferrite Dust in No Man's Sky
Just a regular rock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ferrite Dust comes from small rocks on the surface of any planet in NMS. Land on a planet and use the Mining Beam to mine the rocks. You’re looking for small rocks, as anything larger often contains Pure Ferrite, and while you can refine it into Ferrite Dust, you’ll need additional resources for that.

Before mining, you can analyze the rocks to discover any unknown resources they contain. This way, you can get far more than just Ferrite Dust, including resources like Carbon, Chromatic Metal, and more.

Ferrite Dust refining recipes in No Man’s Sky

Personal Refiner creating Ferrite Dust in No Man's Sky
There’s always something you can use. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As always, you can craft Ferrite Dust in the refiner using a bunch of other resources if you’re currently in space or can’t mine rocks. This becomes even more convenient if you have a Personal Refiner installed in your Exosuit.

Here are the resources you can refine Ferrite Dust from:

  • Ammonia
  • Dioxite
  • Paraffinium
  • Phosphorus
  • Pyrite
  • Uranium
  • Rusted Metal

All of these resources turn into Ferrite Dust at a 1:1 ratio. If you want to start farming Ferrite Dust quickly, the best thing you can do is refine Ferrite Dust into Pure Ferrite, then combine Pure Ferrite and Oxygen to turn it into Rusted Metal, and then turn Rusted Metal back into Ferrite Dust.

Ferrite Dust turns into Pure Ferrite at a 1:1 ratio. Pure Ferrite and Oxygen turn into Rusted Metal at a 1:2 ratio, and so does Rusted Metal into Ferrite Dust, allowing you to quadruple your resources without mining any additional Ferrite Dust. If you find yourself in need of a lot of Ferrite Dust for your crafting projects in NMS, there’s few better or easier ways to do it.

