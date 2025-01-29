Massive No Man’s Sky update adds new star classes, gas giants, deep ocean exploration, and a lot more

In yet another free expansion, No Man’s Sky is set to receive a wave of new and exciting features, areas, and mechanics, allowing players to explore new worlds and deep oceans and travel to new systems and stars.

Recommended Videos

Hello Games revealed Worlds Part Two, as the update is known, on Jan. 29, showcasing numerous new terrain types, Purple-class stars and star systems, explorable gas giants and ocean worlds, and additions to existing planets, among many other things.

The update will allow players to explore “wilder, stranger, more alien terrain” alongside “countless new worlds” generated as part of the Purple-class star systems. A new storyline regarding the Autophage is also coming, and so are walkable gas giants and their many respective moons. Players will also get the chance to explore water worlds and ultra-deep abyssal oceans, experience the new dynamic water simulation and water-related systems, and have a chance to meet strange deep-water creatures living in the dark.

Not all creatures in the deep will be horrifying Lovecraftian entities. Image via Hello Games

This new update, released with Patch 5.50, also aims to further emphasize the exploration of abandoned worlds and their histories. Relic worlds and ruins will spawn more frequently, allowing you to traverse strange places once inhabited by unknown cosmic entities. These ancient places contain secret and arcane knowledge from which you can learn and unlock new blueprints and extract new materials to build these strange and useful structures and carry the legacy of forsaken civilizations.

Worlds Part Two will also introduce all sorts of new biomes and environmental conditions. The new update includes everything from spore-infested worlds to arid desert wastelands to dense, humid jungles. Environmental hazards are also more plentiful, with the planets themselves hostile to the player and many new hostile flora.

Seeking to expand the narrative side of the game, Worlds Part Two adds a new Expedition where players explore a strange gas giant, while also expanding the missions offered by the game, now revolving around the new content added to No Man’s Sky.

This update marks the start of the ninth year of continuous support and development of No Man’s Sky, which is on sale at the time of writing, so if you or your friends haven’t fired the game up in a while, now might be the right time to do so. Hell, you can even fish as of this update. What else could you want?

You can find the full patch notes here.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy