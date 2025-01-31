Forgot password
Buried Technology Module in No Man's Sky
How to get Salvaged Data in No Man’s Sky

All for science. Learn how to farm Salvaged Data and how to use it.
Edward Strazd
Published: Jan 31, 2025 06:09 pm

One of the first resources that you need in No Man’s Sky is Salvaged Data, especially if you plan on building and expanding your base. However, there are a few other ways in which you can put Salvaged Data to use.

Whether you’re unlocking new blueprints or making some quick money, here’s everything you need to know about Salvaged Data in NMS and the best ways to get it.

How to farm Salvaged Data in No Man’s Sky

Buried Technology Module in No Man's Sky
Time to plot the course. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main way to get Salvaged Data in NMS is by digging up Buried Technology Modules. They appear on any planet and are marked with a grey Wi-Fi icon when using your Analysis Visor. Each Buried Technology Module grants two to four Salvaged Data, and there are usually a lot of them in one area.

Land on any planet (the fewer storms, the better) and start scouting the area for these Modules. Tag them on your scanner, head to the location, and use the Terrain Manipulator to get rid of the soil around it. To speed up the process, use an Exocraft. Even the basic Roamer will make farming much faster.

Here are some other ways you can get Salvaged Data in NMS:

  • Crashed freighters (also can contain Salvaged Frigate Modules)
  • Mission Agent and Bounty Master mission rewards
  • Nexus mission rewards

How to use Salvaged Data in No Man’s Sky

No Man's Sky Construction Modules
Everything your base might need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need Salvaged Data to buy construction blueprints at the Anomaly. Summon the Anomaly, head to the very back with all the vendors, and on the left side, there’s the Construction Research Station. Everything that you can build on your base is here, from walls and floors to refiners and extractors.

Here are a couple of other things you can do with Salvaged Data:

  • Sell it for Units. This is also one of the best ways to get Units very early in the playthrough, as one Salvaged Data costs 52,000 Units.
  • Donate it to the Merchant Guild. Donating items to the guild increases your standing with it, granting access to free supplies, like Warp Hypercores and Ion Batteries, across the universe.
  • Refine it into Nanites. Nanites can be a scarce resource, and Refining Salvaged Data in the refiner grants 15 Nanites.
