All No Man’s Sky Twitch drops and how to get them

It’s apparently that time of year again, as No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games has introduced another new update to the game.
The update, Worlds Part Two, adds numerous new planet types, deep ocean exploration, strange purple star systems, and new quest and missions to expand the game’s narrative scope. As is tradition, Hello Games is celebrating the update’s launch with yet another batch of Twitch drops.
Here’s all you need to know about how to claim No Man’s Sky Twitch Drop rewards.
How to claim No Man’s Sky Twitch Drop rewards
First, you should go to the No Man’s Sky website for the Twitch Drops and connect your Twitch and game system accounts. Once connected, you’ll need to go to Twitch and watch a participating stream for 15 minutes, 30 minutes, an hour, two hours, and three hours each day through Jan. 30, 31, Feb. 1, 2, and 3.
Each reward takes a different amount of time and will only be available for one day. The time period for each reset will take place at 8am CT the following day.
All No Man’s Sky Twitch drops, listed
Here are all the Worlds Part Two Twitch drops for each day with watch time required to get them:
Day One
- Atlas Poster and Ribbon Firework Pack – 15 minutes
- Coleopterology Decal – 30 minutes
- Blob Emote Hologram – One hour
- Legacy of Thought Multi-tool – Two hours
- Otenba’s Airborne Gambit ship – Three hours
Day Two
- Atlantid Poster and Ribbon Firework Pack – 15 minutes
- Fluttering Decal – 30 minutes
- Frigate Emote Hologram – One hour
- Art of Storms Multi-Tool – Two hours
- Buyamak Liberator XIII ship – Three hours
Day Three
- Construct Poster and Ribbon Firework Pack – 15 minutes
- E. Leoloxostii Companion – 30 minutes
- Flatblade Grass asset – One hour
- Scorching Jetpack Trail effect – Two hours
- Taganon of Gravity ship – Three hours
Day Four
- Outlaw System Decal and Ribbon Firework Pack – 15 minutes
- Strip Coral decoration – 30 minutes
- Improvised Volodov Clarifier Multi-tool – One hour
- Geometric Cape – Two hours
- Toontu SJ3 ship – Three hours
Day Five
- Blue System Decal and Ribbon Firework Pack – 15 minutes
- The Black Hole in the Wall sign decoration – 30 minutes
- Starship Emote Hologram – One hour
- R. Somnadadum Companion – Two hours
- The Forge of the Gek ship – Three hours
Published: Jan 31, 2025 02:15 pm