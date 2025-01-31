All No Man’s Sky Twitch drops and how to get them

It’s apparently that time of year again, as No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games has introduced another new update to the game.

Recommended Videos

The update, Worlds Part Two, adds numerous new planet types, deep ocean exploration, strange purple star systems, and new quest and missions to expand the game’s narrative scope. As is tradition, Hello Games is celebrating the update’s launch with yet another batch of Twitch drops.

Here’s all you need to know about how to claim No Man’s Sky Twitch Drop rewards.

How to claim No Man’s Sky Twitch Drop rewards

First, you should go to the No Man’s Sky website for the Twitch Drops and connect your Twitch and game system accounts. Once connected, you’ll need to go to Twitch and watch a participating stream for 15 minutes, 30 minutes, an hour, two hours, and three hours each day through Jan. 30, 31, Feb. 1, 2, and 3.

Each reward takes a different amount of time and will only be available for one day. The time period for each reset will take place at 8am CT the following day.

All No Man’s Sky Twitch drops, listed

Expand your Worlds Part Two experience with the following free goodies. Image via Hello Games

Here are all the Worlds Part Two Twitch drops for each day with watch time required to get them:

Day One

Atlas Poster and Ribbon Firework Pack – 15 minutes

Coleopterology Decal – 30 minutes

Blob Emote Hologram – One hour

Legacy of Thought Multi-tool – Two hours

Otenba’s Airborne Gambit ship – Three hours

Day Two

Atlantid Poster and Ribbon Firework Pack – 15 minutes

Fluttering Decal – 30 minutes

Frigate Emote Hologram – One hour

Art of Storms Multi-Tool – Two hours

Buyamak Liberator XIII ship – Three hours

Day Three

Construct Poster and Ribbon Firework Pack – 15 minutes

E. Leoloxostii Companion – 30 minutes

Flatblade Grass asset – One hour

Scorching Jetpack Trail effect – Two hours

Taganon of Gravity ship – Three hours

Day Four

Outlaw System Decal and Ribbon Firework Pack – 15 minutes

Strip Coral decoration – 30 minutes

Improvised Volodov Clarifier Multi-tool – One hour

Geometric Cape – Two hours

Toontu SJ3 ship – Three hours

Day Five

Blue System Decal and Ribbon Firework Pack – 15 minutes

The Black Hole in the Wall sign decoration – 30 minutes

Starship Emote Hologram – One hour

R. Somnadadum Companion – Two hours

The Forge of the Gek ship – Three hours

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy