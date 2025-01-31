Forgot password
An image from No Man's Sky of the player fishing on an orange planet. This player is resting in a floating fishing dock.
Image via Hello Games.
Category:
No Man's Sky

All No Man’s Sky Twitch drops and how to get them

Earn a whole fleet before ever launching the game.
Christian Harrison
  and 
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Jan 31, 2025 02:15 pm

It’s apparently that time of year again, as No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games has introduced another new update to the game.

Recommended Videos

The update, Worlds Part Two, adds numerous new planet types, deep ocean exploration, strange purple star systems, and new quest and missions to expand the game’s narrative scope. As is tradition, Hello Games is celebrating the update’s launch with yet another batch of Twitch drops.

Here’s all you need to know about how to claim No Man’s Sky Twitch Drop rewards.

How to claim No Man’s Sky Twitch Drop rewards

First, you should go to the No Man’s Sky website for the Twitch Drops and connect your Twitch and game system accounts. Once connected, you’ll need to go to Twitch and watch a participating stream for 15 minutes, 30 minutes, an hour, two hours, and three hours each day through Jan. 30, 31, Feb. 1, 2, and 3.

Each reward takes a different amount of time and will only be available for one day. The time period for each reset will take place at 8am CT the following day.

All No Man’s Sky Twitch drops, listed

A space ship nearing a massive gas giant planet colored green. A bunch of space debris are to its left.
Expand your Worlds Part Two experience with the following free goodies. Image via Hello Games

Here are all the Worlds Part Two Twitch drops for each day with watch time required to get them:

Day One

  • Atlas Poster and Ribbon Firework Pack – 15 minutes
  • Coleopterology Decal – 30 minutes
  • Blob Emote Hologram – One hour
  • Legacy of Thought Multi-tool – Two hours
  • Otenba’s Airborne Gambit ship – Three hours

Day Two

  • Atlantid Poster and Ribbon Firework Pack – 15 minutes
  • Fluttering Decal – 30 minutes
  • Frigate Emote Hologram – One hour
  • Art of Storms Multi-Tool – Two hours
  • Buyamak Liberator XIII ship – Three hours

Day Three

  • Construct Poster and Ribbon Firework Pack – 15 minutes
  • E. Leoloxostii Companion – 30 minutes
  • Flatblade Grass asset – One hour
  • Scorching Jetpack Trail effect – Two hours
  • Taganon of Gravity ship – Three hours

Day Four

  • Outlaw System Decal and Ribbon Firework Pack – 15 minutes
  • Strip Coral decoration – 30 minutes
  • Improvised Volodov Clarifier Multi-tool – One hour
  • Geometric Cape – Two hours
  • Toontu SJ3 ship – Three hours

Day Five

  • Blue System Decal and Ribbon Firework Pack – 15 minutes
  • The Black Hole in the Wall sign decoration – 30 minutes
  • Starship Emote Hologram – One hour
  • R. Somnadadum Companion – Two hours
  • The Forge of the Gek ship – Three hours

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Christian Harrison
Christian Harrison
Christian is a freelance writer of five years who's been with Dot Esports for over 15 months covering Fortnite, general gaming, and news. Some of his favorite games include Yakuza 0, The Witcher III, Kingdom Hearts 2, and Inscryption.
twitter
Author
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.