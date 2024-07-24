How to start an Expedition from a previously existing No Man’s Sky save file

Expeditions are fresh adventures where players can get rare rewards. You’ll create a new save file when starting an Expedition with a new, random character, but there is a way for you to use an existing save file to start an Expedition in No Man’s Sky.

Recommended Videos

How to start an Expedition from an existing save file in No Man’s Sky

You won’t get a head start, however. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can’t use an existing save file to start an Expedition from the No Man’s Sky menu, but you can from the Expedition Terminus in the Anomaly. Load the save file you want to use for the Expedition and head to the Anomaly. After you exit your ship and go to the entrance, you’ll see a terminal full of location icons to the right of the entrance ramp near the Nexus.

You can maintain your appearance with the starting gear from a previously existing save file and even bring some technology and cargo items to the Expedition. Creating an Expedition save file won’t affect your main one, so don’t worry about overwriting your main save file.

You can select up to eight Technology packages and 24 stacks of elements or junk that might be useful during your journey and avoid wasting time on collecting those elements. You won’t be carrying these items you selected right from the start, however. You need to reach the Anomaly while on the Expedition to be able to get them.

As you follow the Expedition achievements, you’ll eventually get access to the Anomaly. There, you just need to access the Expedition Terminus again and collect your items. You also have the option to make a copy of your starship and Multi-Tool from the main save to the expedition, but it will cost you some Nanites.

All the Bases and discoveries you make while on the Expedition will be shared with your main save once the Expedition is over. If you return to the main save file without finishing the Expedition, your progress will be paused and you can return at any time while the event is still live.

When in the main save, you can get the items you stored for the Expedition back at the same Expedition Terminus. If you liked the starship from the Expedition, you can bring it to your main save by making a copy of the starship from the expedition for some Nanites. The same goes for the Multi-Tool.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy