How to get the Insect armor suit in No Man’s Sky

The Worlds Part One update has brought a myriad of fresh content to No Man’s Sky, including a complete graphical rework of the entire galaxy. Alongside updates to the visual appearance, the 5.0 patch has introduced a swarm of giant insects and biological creatures.

If you are brave enough to challenge this new hive of horrors, then you may just earn yourself an insect-themed suit of armor. Here’s everything you need to know about obtaining the Insect Armor in No Man’s Sky Worlds Part One.

How to unlock the Insect Armor in No Man’s Sky

Prepare to take on Insect Queens. Image via Hello Games.

To earn a suit of Insect Armor, you’ll have to complete a limited-time event named the Liquidators Expedition. This event runs until Sept. 4, so be sure to partake in the missions to earn this rare organic suit of armor.

In No Man’s Sky, Expeditions serve as community-wide tutorials that are released alongside content updates. While you are earning rewards for completing phases, you’ll also be guided through any new content added in the update.

How to begin the Liquidators Expedition in No Man’s Sky

Remember to click the Community Expedition tab. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To start the Loquidators Expedition, you’ll have to start a completely new save file from the main menu screen. Clicking on the ‘New Game’ tab will bring you to a selection screen, where you can then pick the ‘Community Expedition’ tab to begin the adventure.

Don’t worry about starting a new save; all the rewards you earn from the Liquidators Expeditions, including the Insect Armor, will be shared with your other save files too.

When you join an expedition, you’ll spawn on a custom-made planet. Be prepared to interact with other players. Furthermore, you won’t have access to the weapons, materials, or starships you’ve collected and crafted in your previous saves.

How to complete the Liquidators Expedition in No Man’s Sky

Complete each phase to earn rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

By pressing the ESC button, you can head over to the Expedition tab to see all of the missions you must complete to earn Insect Armor. The Liquidators Expedition has five phases, each containing a group of quests that will reward you with a single piece of Insect Armor.

All these missions are designed to be completed in order, although you can skip around to complete only the quests that reward Insect Armor plans. Here’s a full list of every mission in the Liquidators Expedition that rewards a piece of Insect Armor.

Mission Phase Task Reward Purged By Fire: II Phase Two Complete Liquidation Goal Two Liquidator Left Arm Plans Purged By Fire: III Phase Three Complete Liquidation Goal Three Liquidator Legs Plans Purged By Fire: IV Phase Four Complete Liquidation Goal Four Liquidator Body Plans Purged By Fire: V Phase Five Complete Liquidation Goal Five Liquidator Right Arm Plans Phase Three Final Phase Complete all six missions in Phase Three Chitlan Spurs customization



Chitlan Gauntlets customization Phase Four Final Phase Complete all seven missions in Phase Four Chitlan Mandibles customization



Chitlan Exoskeleton customization

The Liquidation Goals are community-wide missions, tasking the entire player base with defeating Brood Mothers and other insects. Once these goals are met, everyone playing the Expedition will receive the corresponding rewards. If you want to see the community’s progress, you can view each of these Liquidation Goals in the Log menu.

On top of these six missions, many others unlock powerful upgrade modules, decals, and unique furniture. We recommend completing every mission in the Expedition, as all of the rewards make finishing the entire event significantly easier.

How to earn Insect Armor Helmets in No Man’s Sky

Get ready for a fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To unlock Insect Armor Helmets, you’ll have to take the fight to Brood Mothers. While fighting these dangerous bosses, they have a small chance to drop one of five different Insect Helmet customizations.

Thankfully, you’ll find yourself battling against many different Brood Mothers throughout the Liquidators Expedition, so chances are you’ll find one. If you are having difficulties finding a Brood Mother, make sure you’re on a planet tagged ‘Vile Brood Detected’ as Brood Mothers and insects can only spawn in these infested worlds.

How to claim the Insect Armor in No Man’s Sky

Claim your rewards here. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you’ve completed each phase of the Expedition, your rewards will be added to a terminal on the Anomaly. The Anomaly is a multiplayer hub that you learn to summon early on in No Man’s Sky’s main storyline.

This Expedition terminal is located behind the main mission board in the center of the Anomaly, and will be available on any of your save files. By interacting with the merchant, you can pick up each piece of the Insect Armor.

Once the Liquidators Expedition ends, you won’t be able to earn the Insect Armor.

