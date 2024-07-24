No Man’s Sky’s new Expedition 14 is now live

No Man’s Sky‘s latest expedition is live and sends players on a dangerous journey to purge the stars of a corruption that knows no mercy.

Recommended Videos

In Expedition 14, players need to work together with a team known as the Liquidators to stop the vile brood from spreading corruption across the galaxy. By reaching specific milestones, players can earn new equipment and exclusive rewards.

How to start NMS new Expedition 14

The brood spreads. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start NMS‘s Expedition 14, Liquidators, access the Expedition Page at any time.

When you click the Expedition in question, it’ll spawn you on a fresh custom-made planet with other players who all plan to do the same thing you are—complete missions and achieve goals for that sweet loot.

Expeditions can either be done on a fresh or existing save, and no matter which way you plan to tackle the onslaught, every reward unlock can be used on any save you own, so feel free to tackle the game as you wish.

It’s the first Expedition to appear as part of the recent 5.0 patch, Worlds Part 1, released on July 17. It added a bunch of new updates to the game that completely transformed worlds with a vast variety of new visual changes to make planets feel alive like never before.

The bug hunt won’t be going anywhere, so feel free to take it on now or later on at your own leisure, either by yourself or with a host of fellow space-faring friends.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy