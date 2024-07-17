No Man’s Sky Update 5.0 patch notes: Everything new in today’s Worlds Part I

No Man’s Sky, the game that keeps on giving, will receive yet another free major update titled Worlds Part I. It aims to reshape how its universe, especially planets, is generated with new graphics, weather effects, and a lot more to boot.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything included in today’s Worlds Part I patch notes.

When will No Man’s Sky Update 5.0 go live?

No Man’s Sky Update 5.0 is live right now and launched on July 17, free for all major platforms.

What’s in No Man’s Sky Worlds Part I Update?

As stated by the developers, this update “transforms the universe into a richer, wilder, more varied and immersive place.” It seeks to revamp universe generation, planetary diversity, provide more accurate worlds with realistic weather systems, dynamic water and lighting, and volumetric clouds, gas, and atmospheres. It’s no wonder the patch is split into multiple parts, so let’s take a dive into Part I of the massive Worlds expansion.

A new “combat-focused” expedition is coming

Take on vile bugs in the new Liquidators expedition. Image via Hello Games

The new expedition will involve a “galactic bug hunt” where players will be tasked to “purge the rot from the stars.” As with the other expeditions, it will include a host of rewards for players who complete it, including posters, trophies, and organic armor parts. It’s supposed to be much more combat-oriented than the other expeditions, so prepare accordingly.

The game will have “dramatic new worlds”

The new water will be incredibly realistic. Image via Hello Games

The way planets are generated will be completely reshaped, with wild and drastic changes to the game’s worlds. From floating islands, “dramatic waterfalls,” and everything in between, the planets are going into full fantasy mode. Not only that, the game will also be introducing new types of worlds as well, including sub-zero worlds, noxious worlds, and burnt worlds. All planets will feature realistic weather simulation with true-to-life winds, dynamic and realistic water, a variety of atmospheres and weather conditions, sky colors, desert diversity, new landscapes, and so much more.

Planets will spawn new creature and enemy types

Image via Hello Games

These revamped planets will now spawn even more creatures, some of which are entirely new, such as these living flowers you see above. Players will also have access to the new Liquidator Combat Mech to take the new enemy spawns to battle across the numerous new landscapes. Insect-like creatures such as beetles will have their variety expanded upon, allowing for more diversified spawns, ensuring you don’t run into the same creatures multiple times. Walker battles will be a tad different with a new HUD to help you spot weak spots. Since it’s an insect-oriented update, a new Vile Insect Queen enemy can appear, giving players an extra challenge on planets.

Engine improvements to make the game more stable

All these new additions warranted changes to the engine. Image via Hello Games

Update 5.0 seeks to make overall improvements to the game’s engine to make the gameplay experience more stable and to offer players a much bigger, much more diverse experience. Distant objects will render with more detail, shadows will look much better and more realistic, objects will impact performance less, networking will use less bandwidth, and the game will generally take more advantage of your system more to provide you with smoother gameplay.

You can check out the full official patch notes for No Man’s Sky Update 5.0 here.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy