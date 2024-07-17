Image Credit: Bethesda
Space ships fly over reflective water with dozens of floating islands in the background.
Image via Hello Games
Category:
No Man's Sky

No Man’s Sky just released a massive visual update—and it’s only part one of game’s planetary overhaul

Water and clouds have never looked this good.
Image of Rachel Samples
Rachel Samples
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 11:11 am

Hello Games is giving players a reason to jump back into No Man’s Sky—well, several, actually.

The No Man’s Sky developer unveiled a new update for the action-adventure survival game today, and this might be one of the game’s biggest patches yet. The patch—Update 5.0, aka “Worlds Part I”—is all about refining the universe’s finer details. The universe is now a “richer, wilder, and more varied and immersive place,” according to the (incredibly long) patch notes, with more planet diversity, additional gameplay features, and quality-of-life improvements.

Space ships fly across a yellow sky full of fluffy-looking clouds and a giant sun in No Man's Sky promotional art for Worlds Part I.
Clouds have never looked this good. Image via Hello Games

The list of changes includes floating islands players can build bases on, customization for Solar Ships, new creature designs, more defined water and weather effects, and a bug-hunting expedition.

“We are completely refreshing the universe with new technology, new flora, new fauna, and new gameplay.” Hello Games founder Sean Murray said in the update’s six-minute announcement trailer. “We’re achieving a level of variety that just wasn’t possible before.”

Murray said these changes are, in part, a result of the team working on its next project, Light No Fire, an ambitious survival exploration game with world-sized maps. The team is using many of the lessons learned and technologies used from Light No Fire and “bringing this technology back from the future” to No Man’s Sky.

No Man’s Sky experienced a rocky launch after it hit digital shelves in August 2016. Fans claimed Hello Games over-promised and under-delivered due to lacking features and disappointing graphics. But in the nearly eight years since the game’s release, the developer has released over 25 free core updates that added massive gameplay features, like pets, base-building, planet settlement management, and more. Today’s update now has fans saying the game might have “one of the most solid redemptions arcs” in gaming history.

The Worlds updates will come as further refinement to the universe of No Man’s Sky, and players can jump back into space exploration today to see all that the update has to offer.

Author
Image of Rachel Samples
Rachel Samples
Managing Editor. In 2018, Rachel graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s in Rhetoric and Writing and first entered the esports industry in the same year. Her favorite games include fast-paced FPS titles, deckbuilders, and the entire Mass Effect franchise. Need any calibrations?
twitter