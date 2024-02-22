How to get Coral in Nightingale: Coral locations listed

Tracking down resources is your primary focus in Nightingale. You can find resources in multiple locations, and Coral is one of the more troubling ones you need to track down as you explore the many realms available to you.

It won’t be easy to find. As you might expect, you have to visit specific locations to find Coral, and it doesn’t appear in every realm. There are ways to point it out that make it easier to spot, which is always good because collecting this resource requires a decent amount of stamina.

Here’s what you need to know about how to get Coral in Nightingale.

Where to find Coral in Nightingale

You need to swim out through the ocean to find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Coral by swimming in the oceans of the realms you visit in Nightingale using Realm Cards. You should be able to spot it from the surface, and it’s only a short distance away from the shore. After locating some Coral, swim out to it and wade above it, turning your camera down to face it, and you can now collect it.

I found my first Coral patch by making a direct line to the ocean while in a Forest realm. Although you can find Coral in multiple realms in Nightingale, I don’t recommend searching for it in the Desert biome, but it can be there. You’re better off making a basic portal to take you to the Forest or Swamp biomes to track it down. There’s very little water in the Desert, and Coral would not do well there.

You can track down two types of Coral: Flesy and Skeletal. They have different uses and have the chance to appear in different realms based on the Realm Power you set it to in Nightingale. These are all the types of Coral you can find and where you can find them.

Fleshy Coral Desert Biome (Realm Power 1 to 158) Forest Biome (Realm Power 1 to 158) Swamp Biome (Realm Power 1 to 158)

Skeletal Coral Desert Biome (Realm Power 0 to 49) Swamp Biome (Realm Power 0 to 49)



What surprises me the most is you can find both types of Coral in the Desert and Swamp biomes. The Forest biome only provides you with Fleshy Coral. I would have thought it was the opposite, but anything can happen in Nightingale. Due to water limitations, there are extremely few Coral locations in the Desert, so you might have to get lucky with your procedurally generated worlds. Regardless, these are good resources to use as you upgrade your crafting benches.