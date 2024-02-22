Building is a key gameplay mechanic in Nightingale, and if you’re hoping to create the Estate of your dreams, you need to know how to change the height of buildings and structures. It’s not too difficult to do once you know the right buttons for it.

Mastering the building mechanics will allow you to create anything you desire, and you can’t do this until you know exactly how to raise and lower all of your various building pieces. Here’s how to adjust the height of buildings and structures in Nightingale.

How to change the height of buildings and structures in Nightingale

To adjust the height of buildings and structures in Nightingale, hold down the R key while scrolling using your middle mouse button. When you aren’t holding the R key, the middle mouse button can be used to rotate objects around, but as soon as you hold down R, you can instead raise and lower buildings and structures as desired. You need to let go of R whenever you want to rotate the building piece you have around, so you might be going back and forth toggling it on and off.

If you don’t like using the R key and middle mouse button to adjust your buildings and structures, you can manually edit your key bindings in the settings. The option that allows you to adjust the building is called “toggle adjust height,” and it can be reset to R or changed to a different key at any point. The “adjust structure height option” defaults to the middle mouse button and can also be modified as desired.

You can build up pretty high using this tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Knowing how to use this tool is super important for building in Nightingale, especially when building an Estate. The terrain can be pretty uneven in certain parts of the world, and this varies greatly depending on which landscape you imagine when you begin and what kind of Realms you create using Realm Cards. Because of the uneven terrain, you will regularly find yourself needing to adjust your creations.

Now that you know how to move buildings and structures up and down, you’ve mastered a key component of building and you should have a much easier time creating whatever kind of home you desire. Your base is a great place to set up important workbenches so you can upgrade your tools and gear, rest, cook food, and work to progress further in the game.