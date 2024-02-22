Category:
Nightingale

How to adjust the height of buildings and structures in Nightingale

Make those adjustments.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 01:47 pm
The player standing by a foundation that has been raised.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Building is a key gameplay mechanic in Nightingale, and if you’re hoping to create the Estate of your dreams, you need to know how to change the height of buildings and structures. It’s not too difficult to do once you know the right buttons for it.

Recommended Videos

Mastering the building mechanics will allow you to create anything you desire, and you can’t do this until you know exactly how to raise and lower all of your various building pieces. Here’s how to adjust the height of buildings and structures in Nightingale.

How to change the height of buildings and structures in Nightingale

To adjust the height of buildings and structures in Nightingale, hold down the R key while scrolling using your middle mouse button. When you aren’t holding the R key, the middle mouse button can be used to rotate objects around, but as soon as you hold down R, you can instead raise and lower buildings and structures as desired. You need to let go of R whenever you want to rotate the building piece you have around, so you might be going back and forth toggling it on and off.

If you don’t like using the R key and middle mouse button to adjust your buildings and structures, you can manually edit your key bindings in the settings. The option that allows you to adjust the building is called “toggle adjust height,” and it can be reset to R or changed to a different key at any point. The “adjust structure height option” defaults to the middle mouse button and can also be modified as desired.

Adjusting foundation in Nightingale
You can build up pretty high using this tool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Knowing how to use this tool is super important for building in Nightingale, especially when building an Estate. The terrain can be pretty uneven in certain parts of the world, and this varies greatly depending on which landscape you imagine when you begin and what kind of Realms you create using Realm Cards. Because of the uneven terrain, you will regularly find yourself needing to adjust your creations.

Now that you know how to move buildings and structures up and down, you’ve mastered a key component of building and you should have a much easier time creating whatever kind of home you desire. Your base is a great place to set up important workbenches so you can upgrade your tools and gear, rest, cook food, and work to progress further in the game.

related content
Read Article How to hit Heartshots in Nightingale
A character with a pistol aims at a deer running ahead of them in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to hit Heartshots in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the Herbarium Card in Nightingale
Nightingale forest.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to unlock the Herbarium Card in Nightingale
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to get Mechanical Gears in Nightingale
Nightingale Mechanical Gears
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Mechanical Gears in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to get Coral in Nightingale: Coral locations listed
How to get Coral in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Coral in Nightingale: Coral locations listed
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to craft an uncommon upgrade in Nightingale
A player watching the sunset in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to craft an uncommon upgrade in Nightingale
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to hit Heartshots in Nightingale
A character with a pistol aims at a deer running ahead of them in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to hit Heartshots in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the Herbarium Card in Nightingale
Nightingale forest.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to unlock the Herbarium Card in Nightingale
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to get Mechanical Gears in Nightingale
Nightingale Mechanical Gears
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Mechanical Gears in Nightingale
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to get Coral in Nightingale: Coral locations listed
How to get Coral in Nightingale
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to get Coral in Nightingale: Coral locations listed
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to craft an uncommon upgrade in Nightingale
A player watching the sunset in Nightingale.
Category:
Nightingale
Nightingale
How to craft an uncommon upgrade in Nightingale
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 22, 2024

Author

Kacee Fay
General Gaming Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.