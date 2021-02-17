League of Legends: Wild Rift has 55 champions right, but new characters are constantly joining the fold every month or so.
While Riot gives players a lot of ways to unlock these champions through events and in-game currency, it can be a tedious and slow process. Players can still get a feel for all the champions by playing them during the free rotation, though.
Every week, Riot adds 10 champions to the free-to-play rotation. Here’s the rotation for this week.
Free-to-play champions (Feb. 18 to 24)
Akali
Alistar
Corki
Evelynn
Jarvan IV
Lulu
Malphite
Miss Fortune
Orianna
Tryndamere