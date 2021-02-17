You can play 10 champions for free every week.

League of Legends: Wild Rift has 55 champions right, but new characters are constantly joining the fold every month or so.

While Riot gives players a lot of ways to unlock these champions through events and in-game currency, it can be a tedious and slow process. Players can still get a feel for all the champions by playing them during the free rotation, though.

Every week, Riot adds 10 champions to the free-to-play rotation. Here’s the rotation for this week.

Free-to-play champions (Feb. 18 to 24)

Akali

Image via Riot Games

Alistar

Image via Riot Games

Corki

Image via Riot Games

Evelynn

Image via Riot Games

Jarvan IV

Image via Riot Games

Lulu

Image via Riot Games

Malphite

Image via Riot Games

Miss Fortune

Image via Riot Games

Orianna

Image via Riot Games

Tryndamere