‘So cringe’: Wild Rift players slam latest champ reveal’s botched ‘AI’ voiceover

The Wild Rift and League of Legends communities are upset Riot Games seemingly used AI voiceover for the reveal video of new champion Sivir on Nov. 23.

What mainly caught the attention of players is the fact the narrator pronounces the champion’s name as “severe” instead of “Sivir.” Aaron “Medic” Chamberlain, a play-by-play caster for the LEC (League of Legends European Championship), was one of the people to point this out on social media.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed Riot used AI for the voiceover, the conversation around the narrator completely overshadowed Sivir’s Wild Rift release—at least on X, formerly known as Twitter. The response from the community was so negative that players were quick to call Riot a “cheap” company and described the reveal video as “cringe.”

Extremely disappointing to hear AI voiceover (assuming that is what this is) on a champ spotlight. Especially since it can't even pronounce the champs name correctly! https://t.co/k1f9fX0DiH — Medic (@MedicCasts) November 24, 2023

This isn’t the first time Riot has dropped the ball with Wild Rift, according to Wild Rift and Teamfight Tactics content creator Stuart “ITzSTU4RT” Gilson. “The whole production for Wild Rift is just downscaled, they even did a post recently which had a link to TFT content,” ITzSTU4RT claimed.

Wild Rift players aren’t happy. Image via Riot Games

If Riot used AI voiceover for Sivir’s reveal, it would come as no surprise. The use of AI has been growing in the gaming industry over the past several years as it quickly becomes more accessible. AI can be used as an alternative to cut expenses and get the work done at a faster pace. That said, we’ve never seen Riot use it prior to Sivir’s Wild Rift reveal video.

Dot Esports reached out to Riot for comment.