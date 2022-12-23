The return of ARURF, new champions, and so much more.

The next League of Legends: Wild Rift update is set to hit the live servers any moment now.

With this update, Riot Games is introducing two new champions: Zoe, the Aspect of Twilight, and Zeri, the Spark of Zaun. Aside from new champions, Wild Rift will now have inhibitors respawning after some time and the turrets will begin to collapse on their own after the game reaches its later stages.

Patch 4.0 will also introduce changes to tank items, usher in a new event called Lunar New Year with map changes, return the All Random Ultra Rapid Fire Mode, and kickstart a new season in Wild Rift.

Without any further ado, here are the full Wild Rift Patch 4.0 notes.

Wild Rift Patch 4.0 full notes and updates

New champions

Zoe, the Aspect of Twilight

Zeri, the Spark of Zaun

Gameplay changes

To avoid the game feeling one-sided after you lose an inhibitor, they will now respawn after some time.

After the players reach the late game, towers will begin to burn and collapse. This mechanic won’t happen very frequently, but the goal is to urge players to push their lead even further or allow the team to come back.

Tank item changes

New — Dawnshroud: “When you immobilize a champion, Dawnshroud’s passive will damage and reveal nearby enemy champs. This effect will also trigger if you are immobilized.”

Rework — Randuin’s Omen: “Now, when you’re hit by a critical strike, you’ll gain stacks. Attack a champion to consume the stacks and heal based on the damage you took. This is replacing one of the item’s old passives, which reduced damage from all critical strikes.”

Rework — Frozen Heart: “Basic attacks and magic damage caused by you, or inflicted upon you and nearby allies, will apply stacks of Chill to the enemy champion for five seconds. Each stack of Chill slows enemy attack speed by, up to a cap.”



All Random Ultra Rapid Fire Mode returns

All Random Ultra Rapid Fire Mode is returning to Wild Rift.

Starting with this update, Smite will now have an execute mechanic. Instead of being a usual button to press, Smite will now become a passive that will immediately execute a monster when they fall below a certain HP threshold. On top of that, Smite now won’t have a cooldown.

Quality-of-life changes

Additional sub-tiers to some ARAM titles are now added.

You can now compare your role score with your friends with a new Role Leaderboard. You can also keep track of the top players in each role for each region. The top-performing players will receive a special title.

Role scores will reset with the start of the new ranked season. Still, you’ll get a boost for role score gains in the future based on their performance last season.

Ranked season eight

With this update, ranked season eight is here. This means you can start playing ranked games to earn your own Glorious Crimson Nami.

Aside from that, you can earn other rewards from the Season Rewards tab and pick up Weapon Augment Upgrade from the Ranked Store.

Wild Pass

A new pass is here and, with it, the Wild Rift player base can pick up a new skin for Graves: Supervillain Graves. Players can also grab his Ascended skin from the Wild Pass Emporium before it goes away.

Lunar Year event

Lunar Year event will introduce Lunar New Year map effects to the map, including lanterns and fireworks.

New sets of skins are joining Wild Rift: PROJECT: SURGE, Lunar Year skins (Mythmaker, Dragon Fist, and Firecracker), and Battle Academia skins

New skins