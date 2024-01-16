Category:
Wild Rift

Arcane original character to become permanent champion in LoL: Wild Rift

Mobile gamers won't be missing out.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jan 15, 2024 09:00 pm
Characters from the television show Arcane, including Vi, Jinx, Silco, and others.
Image via Riot Games

League of Legends: Wild Rift is stepping up its Arcane connections with season two of the Netflix TV series, with one character confirmed to be arriving for the mobile title as well as the main PC version of the MOBA.

The Noxian Warlord Ambessa Medarda will be coming to Wild Rift later in the year as a playable champion. This will mark the first Arcane-original champion to appear in the game, and it won’t be the only new content. Expect an Arcane-themed event to coincide with the new season’s release, as teased in a dev update shared to the Wild Rift YouTube channel.

Ambessa Medarda in Arcane staring
First League, now Wild Rift. Screenshot via Riot Games

Earlier this year Riot announced that Ambessa would be coming to League in the near future, so the confirmation Wild Rift will be getting the champion too isn’t out of the blue. In this new update, some details about Arcane season two were shared teasing the return of Ambessa to Piltover during the new episodes. Given she will be getting a champion it only makes sense that she is a major player in the new season, and perhaps delving further into the Arcane story.

That’s all the information that Riot had to share about Ambessa coming to Wild Rift. Right now, what the champion will look or play like is a mystery, and similarly, the release date was not shared but expect it to coincide with Arcane season two later this year.

Wild Rift’s final patch of 2024 is said to be “heavily Arcane focused” including in-game experiences tied to the Arcane story and its unique characters. We’ve seen similar events like this in the past, so it shouldn’t be any big surprise to hear that it’s coming back with the franchise’s hit TV show.

In 2024 the Runeterra lore across the League universe is said to be merging into one so that there are fewer inconsistencies. Wild Rift’s future story additions will fall in line with this, and by all signs, they’ll be influenced by the events in Arcane. Outside of the show, expect Wild Rift to revisit old League tales, and share some new insights into Runeterra during 2024.

Author

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com