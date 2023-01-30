League of Legends: Wild Rift is the mobile version of the popular MOBA game League of Legends. While the two have many similarities, Wild Rift is quite different regarding lanes, the enemy lock, and fewer champion adjustments. And Wild Rift games are also shorter.

Sion is one champion doing well in Wild Rift’s meta. He is considered an S-tier tank and fighter who should be placed in the lane closest to Baron as he can help fight for that objective.

Like all champions, there are specific builds, items, and runes that Sion should capitalize on to ensure that he’s played to his full potential.

Best Sion items, Runes, and more

Sion requires the best items, runes, and summoner spells to ensure his abilities are utilized fully. And to help lessen his disadvantages, like his lack of mobility. In Wild Rift, there are two core item paths for Sion. So, you’ll have to choose the best one that suits each game. And as no two games are alike, you may find yourself switching between them.

Item Build One: Great against AD Champions

This item build is great if the enemy team has more AD champions. So, the best items for Sion offer health, armor, ability haste, and other stats that will help keep Sion alive.

The items you’ll want to focus on include the following:

Sunfire Aegis : Sunfire Aegis grants max health, ability haste, and puts Immolate on the opponents. If an enemy is near Sion, Immolate’s effect occurs. And when there are max stacks, Immolate will inflict burning effects on the enemies around Sion for a few seconds.

: Sunfire Aegis grants max health, ability haste, and puts Immolate on the opponents. If an enemy is near Sion, Immolate’s effect occurs. And when there are max stacks, Immolate will inflict burning effects on the enemies around Sion for a few seconds. Hullbreaker : Hullbreaker is excellent for split pushing as it offers armor and magic resistance if there are no allies nearby. The item also allows Sion to deal greater damage to turrets, which makes it easier for him to take them down.

: Hullbreaker is excellent for split pushing as it offers armor and magic resistance if there are no allies nearby. The item also allows Sion to deal greater damage to turrets, which makes it easier for him to take them down. Plated Steelcaps : Plated Steelcaps are great against AD scaling champions as it increases your armor and movement speed.

: Plated Steelcaps are great against AD scaling champions as it increases your armor and movement speed. Stoneplate Enchant : Stoneplate Enchant provides a decaying shield, where the shield strength depends on the number of enemies around you.

: Stoneplate Enchant provides a decaying shield, where the shield strength depends on the number of enemies around you. Dead Man’s Plate : Dead Man’s Plate offers max health and armor and increases your movement speed.

: Dead Man’s Plate offers max health and armor and increases your movement speed. Thornmail : Thornmail is excellent as it gives your enemies Grievous Wounds and reduces their incoming healing. So, this is great if the enemy team has champions like Darius or Soraka.

: Thornmail is excellent as it gives your enemies Grievous Wounds and reduces their incoming healing. So, this is great if the enemy team has champions like Darius or Soraka. Randuin’s Omen: If you notice a fed enemy ADC or someone building crit, take Randuin’s Ome, as it decreases their critical strike and attack speed by a minimal percentage.

Item Build Two: Great against AP champions

This item build is excellent if your enemy team has AP champions. So, the best items for Sion are the ones that offer magic resistance and tenacity.

The items you’ll want to focus on include the following:

Mercury’s Tread : Mercury’s Tread offers everything Sion needs against AP-scaling champions: movement speed, magic resistance, and tenacity.

: Mercury’s Tread offers everything Sion needs against AP-scaling champions: movement speed, magic resistance, and tenacity. Force of Nature : Force of Nature allows Sion to stack magic resist and movement speed. And it also increases Sion’s max health.

: Force of Nature allows Sion to stack magic resist and movement speed. And it also increases Sion’s max health. Spirit Visage : Spirit Visage provides magic resistance, max health, health regeneration, and ability haste.

: Spirit Visage provides magic resistance, max health, health regeneration, and ability haste. Warmog’s Armor : Warmog’s Armor provides Sion with max health, health regeneration, and ability haste.

: Warmog’s Armor provides Sion with max health, health regeneration, and ability haste. Sunfire Aegis : Like Build One, this build requires Sunfire Aegis as it grants max health, ability haste, and puts Immolate on the opponents. So, if an enemy is near Sion, Immolate’s effect occurs. And when there are max stacks, Immolate will inflict burning effects on the enemies around Sion for a few seconds.

: Like Build One, this build requires Sunfire Aegis as it grants max health, ability haste, and puts Immolate on the opponents. So, if an enemy is near Sion, Immolate’s effect occurs. And when there are max stacks, Immolate will inflict burning effects on the enemies around Sion for a few seconds. Stoneplate Enchant: Stoneplate Enchant is also an excellent item for this build as it provides a decaying shield. The shield strength depends on the number of enemies around you.

Best runes for Sion

The key to selecting the best runes for Sion in Wild Rift is ensuring you choose ones that will help him during team fights and increase his survivability and health.

So, the runes that you’ll want to select for Sion include the following:

Grasp of the Undying : Grasp of the Undying offers sustain, healing, and a permanent health increase. In addition, it also increases his attack, which scales off Sion’s health, bonus attack damage, or ability power.

: Grasp of the Undying offers sustain, healing, and a permanent health increase. In addition, it also increases his attack, which scales off Sion’s health, bonus attack damage, or ability power. Triumph : Triumph helps keep Sion alive during fights as it restores a minor portion of his health after killing an enemy. And it applies if he assists in killing one. It’s also great as it increases damage to opponents below 35% health, meaning you have a better chance of killing them.

: Triumph helps keep Sion alive during fights as it restores a minor portion of his health after killing an enemy. And it applies if he assists in killing one. It’s also great as it increases damage to opponents below 35% health, meaning you have a better chance of killing them. Conditioning : Conditioning is tied in with how Sion scales as it slowly increases his armor and magic resistance over time. So, the longer the game drags on, the higher his armor and magic resistance will be.

: Conditioning is tied in with how Sion scales as it slowly increases his armor and magic resistance over time. So, the longer the game drags on, the higher his armor and magic resistance will be. Hunter-Titan : Hunter-Titan is great for Sion, but only if the team is winning. Sion gains a Titan stack if an enemy is killed, and each stack rewards bonus health. This rune also offers tenacity.

: Hunter-Titan is great for Sion, but only if the team is winning. Sion gains a Titan stack if an enemy is killed, and each stack rewards bonus health. This rune also offers tenacity. Demolish: Demolish is perfect for Sion as it can help him quickly take down turrets. And when he has max stacks, his next basic attack will inflict damage with bonus AD.

Best summoner spells for Sion

Summoner spells are generally chosen based on personal preference or the team’s needs. So, you’ll have to select the best ones for each game.

For Sion, however, the best summoner spells include the following:

Flash : Flash is one of the more popular options for Sion as it helps provide him with mobility and a way to engage or escape. But it does have a long cooldown, so it must be used wisely.

: Flash is one of the more popular options for Sion as it helps provide him with mobility and a way to engage or escape. But it does have a long cooldown, so it must be used wisely. Ignite : Ignite is also a popular choice as it can help inflict continuous true damage on your enemy, which could mean the difference between an enemy escaping or dying.

: Ignite is also a popular choice as it can help inflict continuous true damage on your enemy, which could mean the difference between an enemy escaping or dying. Exhaust : As Sion doesn’t have a lot of mobility, Exhaust is perfect for slowing down your enemy so that you can use your combos. And it also reduces their damage for a short while.

: As Sion doesn’t have a lot of mobility, Exhaust is perfect for slowing down your enemy so that you can use your combos. And it also reduces their damage for a short while. Barrier: Barrier can be helpful in certain situations as it could mean the difference between life and death if you don’t have shields or potions.

While there are many options you can choose from, these are the best item, Rune, and Summoner spell builds for Sion in Wild Rift.