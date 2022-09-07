League of Legends: Wild Rift has over 80 champions right now, but new characters are constantly joining the fold.
While Riot gives players many ways to unlock these champions through events and in-game currency, it can be a tedious and slow process. Players can still, however, get a feel of all of the champions by playing them during the free rotation.
Every week, Riot adds 10 champions to the free-to-play rotation. Here are the free champions for this week. The next rotation is scheduled for Sept. 14.