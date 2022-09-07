League of Legends: Wild Rift has over 80 champions right now, but new characters are constantly joining the fold.

While Riot gives players many ways to unlock these champions through events and in-game currency, it can be a tedious and slow process. Players can still, however, get a feel of all of the champions by playing them during the free rotation.

Every week, Riot adds 10 champions to the free-to-play rotation. Here are the free champions for this week. The next rotation is scheduled for Sept. 14.

Akali

Image via Riot Games

Akshan

Image via Riot Games

Graves

Image via Riot Games

Lucian

Image via Riot Games

Rakan

Image via Riot Games

Miss Fortune

Image via Riot Games

Wukong

Image via Riot Games

Renekton Image via Riot Games

Xin Zhao

Image via Riot Games

Nautilus