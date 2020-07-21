When will the Gunsmith come to Call of Duty: Mobile?

Activision continues to keep fans hooked to Call of Duty: Mobile with exciting monthly new content. The latest of these is the Gunsmith feature.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players will be familiar with the Gunsmith which allows players to make complex customizations to weapons. A similar version of the feature is now making its way to mobile.

The Gunsmith was present in a public test build for Call of Duty: Mobile, which was released last week. Activision releases public test betas for the game every other month or so to test out upcoming features in the game.

The Gunsmith in the public test server allowed players to customize muzzles, barrels, stocks, sights, lasers, sights, grips, magazines, and rear grips in different weapons. To make things more exciting, players will now also be able to add ornaments and stickers to weapons.

The public test build also contained a lot of new attachments. All of these contained different perks and disadvantages which players can use according to their playstyle.

Image via Activision

While an exact release date is yet to be revealed, Activision has confirmed that the Gunsmith will be releasing with the next season of the game.

Season nine of the game, The Forge, will end on Aug. 5 at 7pm CT. If the last season’s pattern is followed, season 10 should begin on Aug. 6 at 7pm CT. The season 10 update, which will have the Gunsmith, will release before this.

Season 10 will also bring a new ranked season to CoD: Mobile. Just like previous seasons, players can expect new maps, modes, and events with it as well.