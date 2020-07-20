Everything you need to know about the Gunsmith feature coming to Call of Duty: Mobile

Players will be able to make complex customizations to weapons.

Activision recently released a public test server (beta) for Call of Duty: Mobile. The test server contained the new Gunsmith feature that’s coming to the game.

The Gunsmith is being called one of the biggest additions to the game since its release last October. It will completely revamp how weapons are customized.

Activision revealed in a recent community update that nothing in the public test beta Gunsmith is finalized, though. Players can expect to see a lot of changes to balance it out before its release next season.

One of the main highlights of the Gunsmith in the public test server was that players will now have 10 weapon loadouts. This addition makes sense because the Gunsmith gives players the liberty to make several completely different customizations to the same weapon. More loadouts mean players can create multiple classes with the same gun but different attachments for their requirements on certain maps and modes.

At time of writing, players can only set five loadouts in the game.

Screengrab via Activision

In the Gunsmith, each weapon will have a “customize” feature and Armory.

The customize feature will allow players to make cosmetic changes to weapons. Players will be able to add ornaments and stickers to weapons in addition to different skins. Another exciting feature in this update is the ability to customize your crosshairs. Players can set their crosshair to different shapes and colors, similar to other Call of Duty games.

Screengrab via Activision

The Armory is the main addition of the Gunsmith. Players can access this separately for each weapon.

When its opened, players will be taken to a screen displaying different options for muzzles, barrels, stocks, sights, laser sights, grips, magazines, and rear grips. These can vary depending on the weapon chosen.

Screengrab via Activision

There are a lot of new attachments that are coming to the game in each category. Each attachment will have different perks and drawbacks. It’ll be similar to the Gunsmith present in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The Gunsmith will come to the game after season nine, The Forge, ends on Aug. 5 at 7pm CT. Activision will be releasing more information regarding the changes to the Gunsmith closer to its release.