Twitch Rivals Mortal Kombat X Lives put on hold due to players being doxed

Multiple players were involved in the attacks, which forced the event to be postponed.

The Mortal Kombat X Lives event put on in partnership between Twitch Rivals and fighting game community (FGC) figurehead and streamer Maximilian “Maximilian Dood” Christiansen has officially been put on hold.

This news came during the top eight of the tournament, when the team helping run the event was made aware of various players having their personal information shared in the Twitch chat.

MKX Lives is on hold. More info soon. — Rick (@TheHadou) May 24, 2021

YO @maximilian_ @PNDKetchup @EGPWonderChef CAN WE PLEASE PUT THIS TOURNAMENT ON HOLD? WE HAVE SOMEONE DDOSING AND POSTING THEIR ADDRESSES IN PEOPLE STREAMS! — NinjaKilla_212 (@212Ninjakilla) May 24, 2021

The doxing was noted multiple times on Twitter and in the live Twitch chat, with multiple users reaching out to Max and Twitch Rivals, notifying them that various information, such as addresses were being shared. This happened to multiple players, including Julien “Deoxys” Gorena and Curtis “Rewind” McCall.

Several users have mentioned that the person responsible for the doxing has been active for several weeks, posting clips of another MKX player, July Sailean, being kicked from an online event on May 4. And it wasn’t the first instance of it happening to him either.

This is no coincidence. MKX is being targeted. July got hit 3 weeks ago. @TwitchRivals https://t.co/l3DAsYSmoY — intimiN8 (@Narth_Fader) May 24, 2021

Max and the Twitch Rivals team put the event on hold right before top eight of the competition could begin, and have confirmed that MKX Lives will now be held in two parts. The second portion of the event will be discussed and scheduled in the near future, and will feature the same players finishing out the event’s bracket.