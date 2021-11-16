Streamlabs partners with Twitch to launch console streaming solution for Xbox, Streamlabs Studio

Users will be able to customize their console streaming experience without the need for a capture card with this new subscription.

Streamlabs, a leading streaming software provider, is once again expanding its offerings to content creators, partnering directly with Twitch to launch a new web-based broadcasting “studio” that’s targeted at console streamers.

This new program is called Streamlab Studio and aims to eliminate the need for every creator to use a capture card, PC, or third-party software to create high-quality broadcasts using a console.

🎮🎉To celebrate Xbox’s 20th anniversary, we partnered with @Streamlabs to bring you more ways to level up your @Xbox streams.



Create custom overlays, alerts, and presets with Streamlabs Studio, available exclusively for Twitch.



📚 https://t.co/5ahdj0UJBb pic.twitter.com/EAGTc7r508 — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) November 16, 2021

Launching today, Streamlab Studio will let console streamers create overlays for their streams, set up custom live alerts, and much more. This will be exclusively available for users broadcasting to Twitch from their Xbox consoles, in part to celebrate Xbox’s 20th anniversary and the recent upgrades Microsoft made to console streaming on the platform.

The new service will be offered as a premium streaming option on console, with subscriptions starting at $4.99 per month or $49.99 annually.

Xbox users will be able to easily navigate to Streamlabs Studio within the Twitch app and then log in to customize their stream natively on the console. Using Streamlab Studio, any preset or custom layouts, alerts, or other content will be broadcast to the user’s Twitch channel.

“Live streaming gives viewers unprecedented access to their favorite creators. Real-time viewer engagement via chat and alerts create incredible shared experiences,” Streamlabs head of product Ashray Urs said. “In the past, creating professional broadcasts and engaging viewers from a console has been challenging. With Streamlabs Studio, you can transform console gameplay into a high-quality live stream production with viewer engagement tools to interact with your community.”

This also comes with direct webcam support, other engagement tools, and the ability to personalize streams from mobile, forgoing the need for any type of capture device or external output thanks to Streamlabs Studio’s cloud capture.

Compatible mobile devices and tablets can also be used as webcams, while Streamlabs Studio can use audio from headsets and external audio devices too, tying them directly into the stream. You can learn more about Streamlabs Studio on the official Streamlabs website or view frequently asked broadcasting questions on the Twitch help forums.