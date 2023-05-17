Full list of banned words on Twitch

Uttering words or phrases that directly conflict with Twitch’s Terms of Service is among the leading causes of bans or suspensions from the platform. As the platform has evolved, Twitch has continually updated its list of banned words, phrases, or sentiments.

Words that are considered harassment, threats, or disparagements can often result in hefty bans. While typically first and second-time offenders are given one-day or week-long bans, Twitch has dealt out more severe consequences for channels spouting hate speech, incitements to violence, or related topics. Twitch’s most-viewed streamers have even caught significant bans for speech, resulting in permanent or indefinite suspensions.

While Twitch’s definitions of prohibited speech may continue to change, these are the specific words and general rhetoric not allowed on the platform and susceptible to bans.

Why Twitch has a banned words list

Twitch has a banned words list because the very nature of the platform itself necessitates it. There are thousands of streamers on the platform and millions of viewers. If everyone was free to say harmful, derogatory, or hateful things, it would make the community an unsafe place for streamers and viewers alike. Plus, it would reflect poorly on Twitch, which prides itself on having an inclusive culture.

For this reason, and others, the Amazon-owned platform has created the Terms of Service and Community Guidelines for everyone to follow. Banning certain words from being said is a small part of that.

The kinds of speech not allowed on Twitch

Twitch has definite rules against hate speech on the platform and details exactly what constitutes as “hateful conduct” on its official page, extending past speech and imagery. Below are the general categories of speech that fall under the prohibited section.

Incitements, threats, or advocations of physical harm or death against individuals or groups on the basis of protected characteristics.

Use of hateful slurs toward individuals on the basis of race, ethnicity, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age.

Expressions of contempt or hatred toward groups of people.

Expressions of sexual harassment toward individuals.

Targeted attempts to dox or otherwise surrender personal, undisclosed information about specific users.

Specific words not allowed on Twitch

Twitch has multiple categories of speech that are not allowed. Even outside of racial, homophobic, or sexist slurs, there are several other words that notably are not allowed to be said on stream when used as insults. Added into Twitch’s index of prohibited speech later than many other classified forms of prohibited speech, uttering these words will similarly result in a ban though potentially to a lesser degree.

Incel

Virgin

Simp

Speech is not the only way users can be banned for hateful conduct on Twitch. Specific actions, practices, or use of imagery can result in similar, equally harsh punishments.

