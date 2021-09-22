Some players unable to claim Pokémon UNITE mobile pre-registration rewards due to new error

The developers are aware of the issue and are working to fix it.

With the release of Pokémon UNITE on mobile, players who download the game are set to receive a nice collection of bonus goodies thanks to the preregistration campaign that TiMi Studio and The Pokémon Company ran for the game.

These rewards are only available to players who download the game on mobile, though anyone who has played on the Nintendo Switch can easily link their accounts and grab the rewards without playing a single match on mobile. However, there is an error keeping some players from redeeming the pre-registration rewards at all.

According to the official Pokémon UNITE Twitter account, when loading up the Events tab from the main menu and navigating to the “Preregistration Campaign,” some players will not have the ability to claim the rewards.

We've discovered an issue in which some Trainers are unable to claim their Preregistration Campaign rewards. We'll post an update after we've learned more.



We apologize for the inconvenience. — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) September 22, 2021

This does not mean you are not eligible to claim them, rather, it is a known error that the developers are actively working to fix.

Once this issue is fixed, players who were previously unable to claim the rewards should have access to the following bonuses because UNITE cracked 7.5 million preregistrations:

1,000 Aeos Tickets

Unite License: Pikachu

Festival Style: Pikachu Holowear

TiMi Studio has promised to keep players informed on the status of this issue, but don’t be surprised if you login and can’t claim your rewards just yet.