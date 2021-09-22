All new Holowear in Pokémon UNITE: Season 2

Pokémon UNITE season two is here. Along with some notable updates to the game’s interface, modes, and balancing, there has been plenty of new cosmetic additions to the game.

More outfits have hit the store for players, but the most exciting additions to kick off this new season have come in the form of Holowear. Holowear are outfits for your playable Pokémon to wear in-game.

There were several new additions made to the game’s roster of Holowear for a number of different Pokémon, available via a variety of different methods. Here is everything new in season two.

All new Holowear in Pokémon UNITE season two

Screengrab via The Pokemon Company

Battle Pass

This season’s Battle Pass features two new Holowear options for players to earn. At the very first tier, players can receive Space Style Lucario, and at tier 60, Space Style Gengar. You’ll need the premium battle pass if you want to earn either of these new rewards.

Zirco Trading

Screengrab via TiMi Studios

Players can purchase new Holowear with Aeos Gems or Holowear Tickets via the Zirco Trading tab in the Pokémon UNITE store.

New additions this season include Captain Style Charizard, Stakeout Style Garchomp, Purple, and Orange Unite styles for Eldegoss, Talonflame, Snorlax, Pikachu, and Charizard.

Suit Style Venusaur is also available, however, it isn’t listed in the store so you’ll need to navigate to the Pokémon’s page to purchase it.

Energy Rewards

Screengrab via TiMi Studios

Right now the only new skin available via Energy Rewards is Stakeout Style Garchomp. This is accompanied by the previously released Pilot Style Talonflame, and Berry Style Snorlax.