The grand finals for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 are taking place from Jan. 21 to 23. Sixteen teams from around the world are competing for a share of the nearly $3.5 million prize pool and the title of world champions.

The teams will play six matches per day across Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok, for a total of 18 matches, to determine the champions. Fans can tune into the competition on the official PUBG Mobile esports YouTube channel in 17 languages from 5am CT onwards each day.

Here are the overall standings and the scoreboard per match of the PMGC 2021 grand finals. This article is being updated live.

Overall standings

Here are the overall standings after six matches.

Screengrab via Tencent

Scoreboard per match

Friday, Jan. 21 (Day one)

Match one: Erangel

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two: Miramar

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three: Sanhok

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four: Erangel

Screengrab via Tencent

Match five: Miramar

Screengrab via Tencent

Match six: Erangel