PUBG Mobile Update 2.0: APK download link for Android

A new version is here with a lot of new features.

PUBG Mobile’s patch 2.0 has been released and its introduced the official Livik map, haptics system, additions to the Cheer Park, new season, Royale Pass, and a lot of features that include quality-of-life improvements.

Players can currently update the game through the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store. If the game is updated before May 17, players will receive 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and an Ultimate Trendsetter Helmet (three days).

Related: PUBG Mobile Patch 2.0: Full notes and updates

You can also hop into the new update by downloading the APK file and installing it instead of updating the game through the application stores.

Download link

The APK file for PUBG Mobile’s Patch 2.0 can be downloaded through the official website.

To do so, open the PUBG Mobile website.

You will be able to see the download APK file link at the bottom of the screen.

You don’t need to download the OBB file separately when installing the game through this file.

How to download PUBG Mobile Update 2.0’s APK