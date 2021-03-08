PUBG Mobile patch 1.3: Full notes and updates

The game will be marking its third anniversary in this patch.

PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.3 will arrive on March 9. The update will add a new mode, weapon, vehicle, and more to the battle royale game. The update will also bring PUBG Mobile’s Royale Pass 18, which will be available later this month.

Patch 1.3 will be available on both Android and iOS devices. It requires 640 MB of free storage on Android while iOS users need to have at least 1.55 GBs of available space. Players who update the game before March 14 will get 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and the Cute Kitten – Pan for three days.

Here are the complete patch notes for PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.3.

Hundred Rhythms Mode

Hundred Rhythms will arrive on Erangel from March 9.

The Music Armband grants 3 special skills. Choose a skill that suits you, upgrade the skill by collecting scattered cassettes, and dominate the battlefield with the help of your skill.

Choose Erangel in the map selection screen to experience this exclusive gameplay mode.

Image via Tencent

Gameplay

A screen requiring players to choose a skill will appear on Spawn Island.

Players will need to choose one of three: the Guardian Armband, Recon Armband, or Camouflage Armband before the match begins.

Image via Tencent

Players will get three abilities after selecting a skill.

The first is an active that grants the player a powerful ability; the other two are passives that grant the player buffs.

Players will start the match with just the core ability and will need to get cassettes to unlock the passives.

Image via Tencent

In each match, 3 electronic music squares will spawn on Erangel.

One of them will always spawn on Spawn Island, while the other 2 will spawn in random locations.

The electronic music festival playing dance music awaits your exploration.

Armband Abilities

Guardian Armband

Music Barrier: When used, this skill activates a device that generates a semi-transparent column-shaped barrier that reduces the damage taken from bullets.

When used, this skill activates a device that generates a semi-transparent column-shaped barrier that reduces the damage taken from bullets. Music Conversion: This skill activates an interactive feature for the barrier generator. Players can use this feature to disable the barrier and recover the Energy of allies within range instead.

This skill activates an interactive feature for the barrier generator. Players can use this feature to disable the barrier and recover the Energy of allies within range instead. Pop Metal: Players and their allies will have decreased reload time when they are inside the barrier.

Recon Armband

Sonic Scan: After using this skill, the player throws a scanning device forward to scan and mark enemies.

After using this skill, the player throws a scanning device forward to scan and mark enemies. Encore: Players will recover Health after knocking out marked enemies.

Players will recover Health after knocking out marked enemies. Sound Burst: When there are marked enemies, your ammo will carry an electric charge that deals damage over time to enemies hit.

Camouflage Armband

Stealth: After using this skill, the player’s outfit changes to a Ghillie Suit for a period of time. The weapons and backpack on the player’s back will be concealed during this period.

After using this skill, the player’s outfit changes to a Ghillie Suit for a period of time. The weapons and backpack on the player’s back will be concealed during this period. Surveillance: A UI tip will appear on the screen if there are any enemies nearby.

A UI tip will appear on the screen if there are any enemies nearby. Breathing Easy: If the player hasn’t taken any damage recently, the player will gradually recover Health.

Clowns’ Tricks Gameplay

Clowns have arrived at the Anniversary Celebration Square and are graffiting all over the place.

This mode will be available from March 31.

A Clown Shop Vehicle has been placed here in Erangel.

Players can collect Clown Tokens and exchange them for items such as normal combat supplies and special strategic items in the Clown Shop Vehicle.

Strategic Items

Players can collect Clown Tokens and exchange them for the following strategic items in the Clown Shop Vehicle: Information about the next Playzone. The next airdrop. The density of enemies in the entire map.



Music Graffiti Wall

A Music Graffiti Wall will appear next to the Graffiti Square at Spawn Island in Classic Mode Erangel.

Players can use spray paint on the Music Graffiti Wall, triggering notes to play when the paint is sprayed on the squares.

Each square represents different notes of the same melody.

Spray Paint multiple squares to trigger multiple notes.

Metro Royale: Uncover

It will be available from March 9.

The Newest Chapter

Metro Royale: Uncover will be available after the game is updated. In keeping with our Season tradition, at the start of a new chapter your honor, rankings, and inventory in Metro Royale will be reset.

New rewards will be available in the newest chapter. Accumulate Honor to get AG, permanent finishes, and other cool rewards!

Extra elite enemies will suddenly appear on the battlegrounds. Pay attention to the broadcasts and marks on the map. Defeat them to get great rewards!

Removed the Metro Exodus monsters and Tikhar Rifle, made enemies smarter, and made equipment balancing adjustments.

Other Map Improvements

After the version update, Power Armor mode will be available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (UTC +0).

New Weapon: Mosin-Nagant Sniper Rifle

The Mosin-Nagant is a 7.62mm bolt-action sniper rifle that is as powerful as the Kar98K.

However, its bullets fly faster and have less damage drop-off. It can knock out an unarmored enemy with a single shot from a long distance.

The Mosin-Nagant will spawn on Erangel and Vikendi, replacing some of the Kar98K rifles.

New Vehicle – Motor Glider

Motor Gliders can now be found in Erangel and Miramar. They will spawn randomly on these two maps.

The Motor Glider is a two-person vehicle that consists of a front seat for the pilot and a back seat where a passenger can shoot from.

To take off, the pilot must press the ascend button to raise the nose after the Motor Glider gains enough speed.

The Motor Glider’s fuel consumption is directly related to engine speed. The faster you fly, the more fuel consumed. It is always a good idea to fill up the Motor Glider’s tank before stepping on the throttle.

Basic Performance Improvements

Improved the in-battle terrain rendering logic for low-end devices to reduce rendering loss.

Improved the in-battle selection of terrain-blocking objects for low-end devices to reduce rendering loss when the camera moves.

Greatly improved the overall in-battle UI update logic to reduce UI update time.

Reduced lag triggered after a player jumps out from the plane.

Reduced the rendering loss of general resources, such as the sky and the sea, to make the game run more smoothly.

Resolved an issue that caused the game to crash when MSAA and HDR were both enabled on a device using iOS 14.3.

Improved the deletion of infrequently-used local resources to free up more space.

Resolved an issue where a half-downloaded resource needed to be fully downloaded before it could be deleted.

Security Improvements

Improved Video Review conversion process’s accuracy and display of ballistics and vehicles to make it easier for users to make judgments.

Added several machine learning algorithms to identify and filter suspicious behavior in the game.

Continued to increase the number of manual review team members to ensure the security of tournaments and high-tier matches.

Continued to strengthen the game’s defense against DDoS attacks and expand the coverage of defense measures to ensure secure and stable game operations.

Basic Experience Improvements

Quick Sensitivity Adjustment: Players are now able to open a UI option to quickly adjust sensitivity in the Training Grounds.

Hide Helmets in Matches: In Lobby Inventory display settings, we added a feature to allow players to hide helmets in matches. This only hides helmets from the player’s own view, so helmets are still seen in other players’ views.

Mk14 Sound Improvement: Updated the audio resources of the Mk14 to improve the performance of its firing sounds.

Camera Tilting Fix: Resolved an issue that sometimes caused the camera to tilt when scoping in the Training Grounds or Cheer Park.

Graphics Rendering Improvements: Resolved a rendering bug that caused the terrain in the distance to float in the air when a scope was used. Resolved an issue that caused items to suddenly appear or disappear in some scenes reported by a small number of players.

Other System Improvements:

New Achievements

New Rhythm Hero Achievement: Play Hundred Rhythms in Erangel.

New Mythic Fashion VI: Collect 200 Mythic Outfits.

Message Manager feature

Most system messages will be displayed in the message manager.

Players can use the message manager to view system messages clearly at one glance or to conveniently go to the corresponding system message page to handle notifications.

PUBG Mobile Music

Image via Tencent

Added the entrance to this feature in the player Space.

Players can use this feature to listen to songs and set the background music for their Space.

PUBG Mobile has obtained the full copyrights on all music that can be listened to.

Players can give albums to friends that meet the gifting conditions. Albums already owned by the friend cannot be gifted.

Gifting in Space Improvements

Certain restrictions are imposed on giving some gifts in Space to prevent this feature from being abused to boost Popularity.

Dynamic Graffiti

Updated new dynamic graffiti that have visual effects and play music in close range.

Royale Pass Season 18: Hundred Rhythms

It will begin on March 17.

There will be a 3rd Anniversary music theme screen and rewards.

Players can choose rank rewards twice as they progress in the Royale Pass.

After the anniversary party starts, some special guests will also make an appearance.

In addition to an AUG finish, players also get to choose between two advanced sets at rank one and rank 50.

At rank 100, get the Violin Music Set and a mysterious Kar98K finish.

An adventure event will start with the music. Adventure Vouchers have been added to the free rank rewards, and players can use them to redeem one of two sets twice on the event page. The adventure awaits.

The RP Activity Pack event begins in the new season: Purchase the RP Activity Pack to gain RP ranks quickly and collect Mission Activity Points to get your UC back as rebates.

Fixed other bugs affecting missions and other content to improve players’ experiences.

New Cheer Park Theme: Anniversary Celebration Music Festival

The square where players spawn on Cheer Park is now a DJ electronic music square with a DJ stage, a music arcade machine, and a techno launcher.

After the Anniversary Celebration begins, the DJ’s new songs, classic old songs, the PUBG Mobile theme songs, and the BP electronic music songs will be played randomly.

Melee Weapon Display Feature

Players can now choose to simultaneously display a firearm and a melee weapon in the Lobby. The currently selected weapon will be wielded by the character, and the previous weapon will be on the character’s back.

If the conditions below are met, the firearm and melee weapon displayed by players in their Lobby can be used in Spawn Island.

All firearms and melee weapons owned by players on Spawn Island will be removed when they board the plane.

Conditions for weapons to be brought in from the Lobby: Firearms: Need to be equipped with a Legendary or above finish, but this condition does not apply to rare upgradeable firearms, which can be brought in as well. Melee weapons: Need to be equipped with an Epic or above finish.



All-Talent Championship

Welcome to the All-talent Championship! You can play matches with your teammates here and immerse yourself in this glorious PUBG Mobile Esports tournament.

The All-Talent Championship is divided into three stages: Weekly Matches, Semi-Finals, and the Final Round. Weekly Matches are played from week one to week four. The Semi-Finals are played in week three and week five. The Final Round is held in week six.

Players can participate in the Weekly Matches directly, but must advance from the previous stage to participate in the Semi-Finals or the Final Round.

The minimum tier requirement for the Weekly Match is Silver V, the minimum tier requirement for the Semi-Finals is Gold V, and the minimum tier requirement for the Final Round is Platinum V.

Teams can get points every week when they participate in Weekly Matches. The total of their six best games in that week becomes their points. The top 50 teams will enter the Semi-Finals.

The teams that advance to the Semi-Finals are randomly divided into five groups. Each group plays three consecutive matches and the top two teams from each group advance to the Final Round.

Teams that advance to the Final Round will play four consecutive matches. They will be ranked and receive rewards based on their total points for these four games.

The top two teams of the Final Round will be eligible to participate in the PMCO Preliminaries (excluding the KR/JP region).

Point Rules