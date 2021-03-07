The History of PUBG Mobile event is giving players iPhones and more

Submit a video with your best memories of the game to win the prizes.

Tencent revealed a new community event for PUBG Mobile yesterday ahead of the game’s third anniversary on March 19. Named The History of PUBG Mobile, the event will give players a chance to show their best memories in the battle royale game to win Apple devices or PUBG Mobile UC.

As the game celebrates three years of release, Tencent has asked players to compile videos of at least 30 seconds showcasing the game’s history. In three years, Tencent has launched various collaborations, events, and modes into the game. Players are free to express their creativity and can compile clips from these events and modes or screenshots that they’ve captured.

Tencent has asked fans to compile it in such a way that it “tells a story.” The trailer has to be at least 30 seconds long and has to be uploaded on YouTube with the hashtag #PUBGMAnniv3rsary. The uploaded video should be shared on social media as well. This can be on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Players can submit their video with the relevant hashtag before March 30 to enter into the contest. The submissions will be judged by the PUBG Mobile community team based on the video’s uniqueness and story.

