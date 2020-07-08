PUBG Mobile Livik guide: Tips and tricks

PUBG Mobile’s 0.19.0 update introduced the game’s first exclusive map, Livik, earlier today.

It’s a two-by-two kilometer map, the smallest in the game, gathering 52 players to face off against each other. The games only last around 10 minutes, which is shorter than the matches on most other maps.

Several items are exclusive to Livik, including the P90 SMG, Mk12 marksman rifle, and the Monster Truck vehicle. The P90 seems to be strong thanks to its low recoil rate, but the Monster Truck is too slow compared to the UAZ. Some balance changes may hit the live servers soon after the release of the map, though.

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile

The mini-map shows that Livik is split into three parts, each with its own style. It was also created as a mix of all the other maps.

Livik is small, so you can expect to enter more fights than you would on other maps. Here are some tips to get better on Livik.

Hot springs: Heal and regenerate energy

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile

This is the place to go if you had a rough start in the game and are out of medicine. The hot springs will heal you entirely over time and regenerate your energy.

Find a secret place behind the Waterfall

A secret place hides a good amount of loot behind the Waterfall in the southeast corner of Livik. It may even include one or two Super Crates, which can give you a significant advantage over your opponents.

Land at the center of the map

Since the games are shorter on Livik, players who enter fights early will be highly rewarded at the end of the game since other people will have little time to loot outside the zone. If you’re confident in your skills, it’s better to land toward the center of the map, like in Midstein or Power Plant. There will be no shortage of enemies here, but you’ll also be in a better position than your enemies later on.

Vehicles should be a last resort

Image via PUBG Mobile

If you still want to land further from the zone and have a long distance to travel at some point, vehicles can be used to get where you’re going faster. You may be spotted as soon as you arrive in the zone, though, which can make things difficult. Since the map is smaller and full of enemies, vehicles are riskier to use and are less useful because you can simply run to your destination in most cases.

No landing spot guarantees safety

Even more than every other map, no landing spot is safe on Livik. You’ll have a high chance of landing and quickly encountering enemies during the looting phase of a game on this map.

Supply Drops are dangerous

Supply Drops are always a high-risk, high-reward opportunity, but that risk is even greater on Livik. It can be more useful to rush to the Waterfall to find good loot rather than trying to get the contents of a Supply Drop.

There are no particular spawning locations for the exclusive vehicle and weapons on this map. Super Crates can also spawn everywhere on Livik.