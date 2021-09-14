PUBG Mobile 1.6 Update: APK and OBB download links for Android

The new version is here with the Flora Menace mode.

PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.6 is here with a new mode and some other features.

For Android users, the update can directly be installed through the Google Play Store. If you are unable to do so, however, you can manually download the APK file to hop onto the new update.

Players who update the game before Sept. 19 will be rewarded with 2,888 BP, 100 AG, and the Justice Defender Backpack for three days.

The main highlight of the new update is the Flora Menace mode. An alien species called Yarilo have invaded the Erangel map. As a result, several changes have been made to the map, including a flying airship called the Cell Matrix. Some other modes such as the Vikendi map, Titans: Last Stand, and Runic Power will return to the game in this version.

Download Links

APK file (1.05 GBs)

The OBB file isn’t needed. Simply install the APK file and open the game to enjoy version 1.6.

How to download PUBG Mobile’s version 1.6?