PUBG Mobile Patch 1.6: Full notes and updates

PUBG Mobile Patch 1.6 is here with a lot of new features. The latest update will add a new mode to the game called Flora Menace. Several old modes will also be returning to the game soon.

The new version of the game will be released on Sept. 14. Players will require 690 MB of storage on Android devices and 1.68 GB on iOS to download the update. Updating the game before Sept. 19 will reward players with 2,888 BP, 100 AG, and the Justice Defender Backpack for three days.

Here are the complete patch notes for PUBG Mobile’s Patch 1.6.

New mode: Flora Menace

Image via Tencent

The new mode features the entrance of alien planets called Yarilo. They have invaded Erangel and have absorbed its “special energy” to take over the major core urban areas.

As a result, the Rejuvenation Barrier has been created. This has special healing power.

Image via Tencent

The mode adds an aerial aspect to the game as the Cell Matrix, which is a giant spaceship flies over the map.

Image via Tencent

You can enter the flying Cell Matrix to “conduct investigations and reclaim the energy.” It will have random weapon drops and spawns, making it a hot drop location. You can also call DynaHex Supplies to aid you in the intense fighting.

Returning maps/modes

PUBG Mobile has gotten several limited-time game modes in the past. With Patch 1.6, Tencent said it’s planning to reintroduce some of these to the game. You can stay tuned to the official PUBG Mobile social media handles for more information about this. The following modes are set to return to the battle royale title:

Metro Royale: Reunion. The mode will be added with several improvements to parts of the Metro Royale.

Titans: Last Stand

Vikendi

Survive Till Dawn

Payload 2.0

Infection Mode

Runic Power

VS AI

New social features

Some new social features have been added to the game in Patch 1.6. Tencent said these have been added to make it easier for players to meet new friends who also enjoy PUBG Mobile.

Highlights feature

A new highlights feature has been added to make it easier to share your plays.

This can be enabled in the settings.

It can also be used to see career results and share them in chats and on external platforms.

Region rankings

Tencent has said that this will be tested in some countries/regions.

You can choose a popular area/landmark in your country. Players in the same region can compete against each other competitively in the Region Rankings. You can get corresponding titles and invite players in the same region to team up with you, as well as chat with them and view their statuses.

Experience improvements

Some of the other improvements in this update are as follows:

Added the Playoffs to the All-Talent Championship. All teams that did not qualify for the finals from the semifinals will have an opportunity to participate in this.

Weekly match rankings have also been added to give players more exposure.

Cycle one Season two brings you better rewards, cooler effects, and more thoughtful features than before. It will last from Sept. 17 to Nov. 18.

The display of several effects, emote performance, and basic controls have also been improved to make the gameplay experience smoother.

Royale Pass month three: Chef’s Special

Image via Tencent

It will last from Sept. 17 to Oct. 17.