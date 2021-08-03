Pokémon UNITE Aug. 4 update to introduce balancing changes for more than half the roster

The newly-launched MOBA title Pokémon UNITE is set to receive its biggest update yet later this week, including balancing changes for 14 Pokémon.
On Aug. 4, an update will be rolled out to the game that will fix some of the bugs and text issues currently in the games, and implement a whole lot of changes to Pokémon. Here is the list of all the changes.
Since its launch on July 21, UNITE has been quite popular among both Pokémon enthusiasts and MOBA fans by providing a lighthearted spin on the genre.
Charizard
Flamethrower
- Cooldown reduced.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Fire Punch
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Fire Blast
- Cooldown reduced.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Talonflame
Acrobatics
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Aerial Ace
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Aerial Ace+
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Fly
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Venusaur
Sludge Bomb
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Petal Dance
- Move Upgrade
Solar Beam
- Cooldown reduced.
Unite Move
- Verdant AngerDamage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Absol
Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
Night Slash
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Sucker Punch
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Wigglytuff
The following stats have been increased:
- Defense, Sp. Def, HP
Double Slap
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Sing
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
Dazzling Gleam
- Bug Fixes
Eldegoss
Cotton Guard
- Cooldown lengthened.
- HP restoration decreased.
Cotton Spore
- Cooldown reduced.
- Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.
- This move’s Defense, Sp. Def increase has been strengthened.
Unite Move: Cotton Cloud Crash
- HP restoration decreased.
Cinderace
The following stats have been decreased:
- Attack
Blaze Kick
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Feint
- Move Downgrade
Pyro Ball
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Gengar
Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
Shadow Ball
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Hex
- Move Downgrade
Dream Eater
- Move Upgrade
Zeraora
Spark
- Bug Fixes
Wild Charge
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
- Cooldown reduced.
Unite Move: Plasma Gale
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Cramorant
Whirlpool
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Dive
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Machamp
Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
Cross Chop
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Close Combat
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Lucario
Power-Up Punch
- Bug Fixes
Bone Rush
- Bug Fixes
Greninja
Basic Attack
- Bug Fixes
Alolan Ninetales
Snow Warning
- Bug Fixes
The update will also include a test for a spectator mode to be held for two days from Aug. 4 to 6. These changes will enter the game as part of the update.