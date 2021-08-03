Pokémon UNITE Aug. 4 update to introduce balancing changes for more than half the roster

This will shake up the meta.

The newly-launched MOBA title Pokémon UNITE is set to receive its biggest update yet later this week, including balancing changes for 14 Pokémon.

On Aug. 4, an update will be rolled out to the game that will fix some of the bugs and text issues currently in the games, and implement a whole lot of changes to Pokémon. Here is the list of all the changes.

Since its launch on July 21, UNITE has been quite popular among both Pokémon enthusiasts and MOBA fans by providing a lighthearted spin on the genre.

Charizard

Flamethrower

Cooldown reduced.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Fire Punch

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Fire Blast

Cooldown reduced.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Talonflame

Acrobatics

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Aerial Ace

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Aerial Ace+

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Fly

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Venusaur

Sludge Bomb

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Petal Dance

Move Upgrade

Solar Beam

Cooldown reduced.

Unite Move

Verdant AngerDamage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Absol

Basic Attack

Bug Fixes

Night Slash

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Sucker Punch

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Wigglytuff

The following stats have been increased:

Defense, Sp. Def, HP

Double Slap

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Sing

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

Dazzling Gleam

Bug Fixes

Eldegoss

Cotton Guard

Cooldown lengthened.

HP restoration decreased.

Cotton Spore

Cooldown reduced.

Effects on opposing Pokémon strengthened.

This move’s Defense, Sp. Def increase has been strengthened.

Unite Move: Cotton Cloud Crash

HP restoration decreased.

Cinderace

The following stats have been decreased:

Attack

Blaze Kick

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Feint

Move Downgrade

Pyro Ball

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Gengar

Basic Attack

Bug Fixes

Shadow Ball

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Hex

Move Downgrade

Dream Eater

Move Upgrade

Zeraora

Spark

Bug Fixes

Wild Charge

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Cooldown reduced.

Unite Move: Plasma Gale

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Cramorant

Whirlpool

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Dive

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Machamp

Basic Attack

Bug Fixes

Cross Chop

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Close Combat

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Lucario

Power-Up Punch

Bug Fixes

Bone Rush

Bug Fixes

Greninja

Basic Attack

Bug Fixes

Alolan Ninetales

Snow Warning

Bug Fixes

The update will also include a test for a spectator mode to be held for two days from Aug. 4 to 6. These changes will enter the game as part of the update.