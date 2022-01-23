Nova Esports win PMGC 2021 Finals, become back-to-back world champions

The Chinese team will get the lions share of the nearly $3.5 million prize pool.

Nova Esports became the world champions for the second time in a row after a dominant performance in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 grand finals today. This is the first time in the history of PUBG Mobile esports that a team has achieved consecutive world championships.

Nova Esports put one hand on the trophy at the end of the second day when they were 45 points clear at the top of the table. The Chinese team continued their consistency on the final day to become the winners.

They achieved one chicken dinner and 103 kills to accumulate 222 points, 47 ahead of second-placed Na’Vi. Nova will walk away with $1,530,000 of the nearly $3.5 million prize pool.

Related: Results for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 grand finals

With Nova extending their lead at the top of the table, the final day was all about the fight for second place, with nearly half the teams in contention for that spot. Ahead of the final game, Nigma Galaxy and Na’Vi were sitting just one point apart. Ultimately, Na’Vi came out on top with a fifth-place finish in the last game, while Nigma could only secure 10th place. Na’Vi will pocket $630,000.

For Nova, the grand finals meant redemption after a subpar league stage, where they finished in fourth place. DWG KIA and Kaos Next Ruya, who won the league stage in the East and West respectively, couldn’t leave a mark in the finals. They placed 11th and sixth, respectively.

Here are the overall standings of the PMGC 2021 grand finals: