New reports say Nintendo Switch ‘Pro’ model could release as early as September

The rumored Nintendo Switch Pro model might be released as early as September, according to new reports from Bloomberg.

Based on the reports, Nintendo plans to begin production on the new Switch model as soon as July, with a likely announcement coming before or during the company’s E3 2021 presentation.

With this news, suppliers told Bloomberg that the new console would be priced higher than the original Switch’s $299 release point due to the upgraded components costing more and other factors. Bloomberg also notes that the new model would continue to be sold alongside the Switch Lite, which is priced at $199, while the original model is phased out over time.

Those suppliers are also “confident they can fulfill Nintendo’s orders despite the ongoing chip shortages,” in part because the parts Nintendo plans to use aren’t necessarily used by the more powerful machines on the market.

Earlier reports from multiple sources have dropped details on what might be featured in the new Switch build.

7-inch OLED screen with 720p resolution

New Nvidia system-on-chip GPU w/ DLSS

Potential 4K upscaling when docked

Better CPU

Increased memory

Overall enhanced performance

Industry insider and Nintendo specialist Emily Rogers agreed with the report, saying that the Bloomberg is very accurate and Nintendo is aiming for that September/October window and “an announcement is imminent.” Some recent posts from Rogers and other a few other sources point to the system being revealed as soon as today.

🤫 — Emily Rogers (@ArcadeGirl64) May 27, 2021

Rogers also noted that the turnaround isn’t much different than that of the Switch Lite, which was announced on July 10, 2019 and released on Sept. 20, 2019.

None of this information or plans about a reveal have been confirmed by Nintendo.