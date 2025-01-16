How to sign up for the Nintendo Switch 2 in-person Experience

The Nintendo Switch 2 is real and fans will be able to try it for themselves during the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events in several countries starting in April. Anyone interested can sign up online during January for a free chance to get a ticket.

All Nintendo Switch 2 in-person Experience locations

There will be 15 in-person Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events across the world, taking place in the next few months from April to June. The North American events will be the first ones to occur during April. Here are all the Nintendo Switch 2 in-person Experience locations and dates so far:

North America

New York: April 4 to 6

April 4 to 6 Los Angeles: April 11 to 13

April 11 to 13 Dallas: April 25 to 27

April 25 to 27 Toronto: April 25 to 27

Europe

Paris: April 4 to 6

April 4 to 6 London: April 11 to 13

April 11 to 13 Milan: April 25 to 27

April 25 to 27 Berlin: April 25 to 27

April 25 to 27 Madrid: May 9 to 11

May 9 to 11 Amsterdam: May 9 to 11

Oceania

Melbourne: May 10 to 11

Asia

Tokyo (Makuhari): April 26 to 27

April 26 to 27 Seoul: May 31 to June 1

May 31 to June 1 Hong Kong: To be announced

To be announced Taipei: To be announced

How to sign up for the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience

You need to register starting on Jan. 17 at 2pm CT on the official Nintendo Switch 2 Experience website. You have until Jan. 26 at 11:59 local time for each event location to sign up. There’s no need to rush to sign up, because it’s a free-to-enter and randomly selected drawing event.

This means you’re signing up for a chance of being selected to participate, which doesn’t guarantee you’ll receive a ticket for the event. Signing up sooner than others doesn’t increase your chances of being selected, either.

You can only enter one drawing across all days and register for up to six tickets based on how many Nintendo accounts you have linked to your Nintendo Account Family group. They all must attend the same event.

After the drawing is done, the selected people will receive an email letting them know they were one of the lucky ones to participate in the Nintendo Switch 2 experience.

How to create a Nintendo Account and set up a family group

Be ready before you sign up for the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience; you need to have a Nintendo account and if you plan on getting more tickets at once, you need to have those people’s Nintendo Accounts linked in your family group.

How to create a Nintendo Account

Visit the Nintendo Account website. Select Create a Nintendo Account at the bottom of the page. Select the appropriate age for the person who will use the account. Use your Google account, or Apple account, or fill in the information required.

How to set up the Nintendo Account Family group

Login to your Nintendo Account. Open the Family Group tab on the left side of the screen. Click on “Add a member.” Create an account for your child below 13 years old or invite a user. Insert the email linked to the family member’s Nintendo Account Click on “Submit.”

