A still image of the Nintendo Switch 2 console alongside Mario Kart on a screen.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Nintendo
Nintendo

Eagled-eyed Nintendo fans spot details on Switch 2 Mario Kart's new characters and huge races

What could Nintendo be teasing?
Image of Sage Negron
Sage Negron
|

Published: Jan 16, 2025 12:11 pm

Nintendo revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 today in a short video that showed off the console’s design and teased a new Nintendo Direct and some special events to advertise the new console.

While no games were officially announced, the trailer did show off some footage of what appears to be a a new Mario Kart game. Since the last console Mario Kart game, Mario Kart 8, came out in 2014 (the Switch version came out in 2017), the footage was a welcome surprise for fans who have been anticipating the Switch 2.

Only a small snippet of a new track was shown, but eagle-eyed Nintendo fans already got to work analyzing the footage and spotting some new details. One thing that definitely caught people’s eyes was what appeared to be more starting positions on the track this time. A quick look at the starting line showed 24 starting positions, as opposed to the usual 12. Fans think that means we could be getting 24-player races, and the chaos that Mario Kart is known for will be doubled. The track shown also looks to be much larger than those in earlier games, which could accommodate the extra racers.

Nintendo Switch 2 with JoyCons detached
New Switch, New Kart? Screenshot by Dot Esports

There were plenty of familiar faces on the track, including what appears to be a new design for all the characters. Not every character was clearly visible in the footage, but that hasn’t stopped people from speculating who some of the racers might be. There are many options for Nintendo to chose from, and since Mario Kart 8 introduced several guest characters, the roster could be one of the biggest surprises.

Of course, none of any of this has been confirmed by Nintendo, so much like the agonizingly long wait for the official Switch 2 announcement, gamers are going to be left with their endless theories for the time being. But with all the aforementioned events and news updates on the horizon, all of our questions could be answered very soon.

Image of Sage Negron
Sage Negron
Sage Negron is a freelance writer based in New York. He has previously written for CBR and Looper. He enjoys writing about current gaming news and trending topics. In addition to gaming, he enjoys reading and spending time with family.