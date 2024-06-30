How to capture whoever is releasing the Spirit Balls in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

A-4 Visual Tricks is the fourth Gloomy Manor mission during the Dark Moon Quest in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD for the Nintendo Switch. After you find Professor E. Gadd’s Dark-Light Device in the lab, you have to capture whoever is releasing the Spirit Balls.

While it’s pretty obvious that you need to use the Dark-Light Device to find the source of the Spirit Balls, the game offers very few clues as to how or where to use it. I ended up using a lot of trial and error and got really confused. But in this mini Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD walkthrough, I’ll guide you through exactly how to find the mysterious Spirit Ball releaser and how to capture them.

How to find whoever is releasing the Spirit Balls in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

And now shine the Dark-Light Device to the right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leave the lab and head north along the Common Hall. Turn right and use the Dark-Light Device on the painting of a key. Collect the key, then use the Dark-Light Device on the wall at the end of the corridor where there’s a doormat but no door. Suck up all the Spirit Balls that appear, then use the key to open the door and go onto the Patio.

This key gets you into the Kitchen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go down the steps off the porch and follow the broken path to the bar patch of earth at its end. Use the Dark-Light Device on the patch of earth to make a statue of Profesor E. Gadd appear, then suck up all of the Spirit Balls. Use your Poltergust 5000 to blow or suck the propellor on the statue’s back, and another key will pop out of the base of the statue. Go back to the porch and use that key to open the door to the Kitchen.

This is where I got stuck. I didn’t spot this cord. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Suck up the ghosts in the Kitchen, then go to the right and use the Poltergust 5000 to pull the cord that opens the serving hatch. Use the serving hatch to go up to the Dining Room, and there you’ll discover that the Spirit Balls are being released by a Boo.

How to capture the Boo in the Dining Room in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

It’s way less fearsome than it thinks it looks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use the Dark-Light Device on the space in the middle of the room where the dining room table is supposed to be, then suck up all of the Spirit Balls. This will lure the Boo out temporarily, but you’ll still need to use the Dark-Light Device to find it. At this point, there isn’t a specific place I can tell you to use it. Just keep shining it around until you see a line of transparent Boos. Then use it again on the end of the line to reveal and stun the Boo. When the Boo is stunned, you can suck its tongue, which inflicts damage. You might need to repeat this process a few times, and more Spirit Balls will probably appear along the way, but keep at it until the Boo’s mass is reduced to 0 and you capture it.

