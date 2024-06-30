Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Luigi with the Dark-Light Device
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Nintendo

How to capture whoever is releasing the Spirit Balls in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

Exactly where should you shine the dark-Light Device?
Image of Gavin Mackenzie
Gavin Mackenzie
|
Published: Jun 30, 2024 10:32 am

A-4 Visual Tricks is the fourth Gloomy Manor mission during the Dark Moon Quest in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD for the Nintendo Switch. After you find Professor E. Gadd’s Dark-Light Device in the lab, you have to capture whoever is releasing the Spirit Balls.

Recommended Videos

While it’s pretty obvious that you need to use the Dark-Light Device to find the source of the Spirit Balls, the game offers very few clues as to how or where to use it. I ended up using a lot of trial and error and got really confused. But in this mini Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD walkthrough, I’ll guide you through exactly how to find the mysterious Spirit Ball releaser and how to capture them.

How to find whoever is releasing the Spirit Balls in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

Luigi finding a key in the Common Hallway
And now shine the Dark-Light Device to the right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leave the lab and head north along the Common Hall. Turn right and use the Dark-Light Device on the painting of a key. Collect the key, then use the Dark-Light Device on the wall at the end of the corridor where there’s a doormat but no door. Suck up all the Spirit Balls that appear, then use the key to open the door and go onto the Patio.

Luigi with the Kitchen key
This key gets you into the Kitchen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go down the steps off the porch and follow the broken path to the bar patch of earth at its end. Use the Dark-Light Device on the patch of earth to make a statue of Profesor E. Gadd appear, then suck up all of the Spirit Balls. Use your Poltergust 5000 to blow or suck the propellor on the statue’s back, and another key will pop out of the base of the statue. Go back to the porch and use that key to open the door to the Kitchen.

Luigi pulling the serving hatch cord
This is where I got stuck. I didn’t spot this cord. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Suck up the ghosts in the Kitchen, then go to the right and use the Poltergust 5000 to pull the cord that opens the serving hatch. Use the serving hatch to go up to the Dining Room, and there you’ll discover that the Spirit Balls are being released by a Boo.

How to capture the Boo in the Dining Room in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

A Boo saying, "Boo!"
It’s way less fearsome than it thinks it looks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use the Dark-Light Device on the space in the middle of the room where the dining room table is supposed to be, then suck up all of the Spirit Balls. This will lure the Boo out temporarily, but you’ll still need to use the Dark-Light Device to find it. At this point, there isn’t a specific place I can tell you to use it. Just keep shining it around until you see a line of transparent Boos. Then use it again on the end of the line to reveal and stun the Boo. When the Boo is stunned, you can suck its tongue, which inflicts damage. You might need to repeat this process a few times, and more Spirit Balls will probably appear along the way, but keep at it until the Boo’s mass is reduced to 0 and you capture it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Gavin Mackenzie
Gavin Mackenzie
Gavin Mackenzie has been playing video games since the early 80s, and writing about them professionally since the late 90s. Having been a writer and editor on various British magazines including PLAY, GamesTM, and X360, he's now a freelance guides specialist at Dot Esports.