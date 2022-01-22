Liquid signs World of Warcraft guild Limit

Limit will drop its current branding and compete under the Liquid name.

Team Liquid signed top World of Warcraft guild Limit earlier today in an effort to expand its reach in the MMO esports scene.

“Limit Guild is comprised of absolute legends and are the world’s #1 raiding World of Warcraft guild,” Liquid said in an announcement posted to its website. “If anyone can lead us to victory in the MMO space, it’s these folks, and we’re prepared to support them in every way possible.”

All the raiders you know and love under one new brand! We’re beyond excited to become Team Liquid and work together to build an MMO community like never before #LetsGoLiquid



Watch: https://t.co/Hbu62zwLwA

Learn: https://t.co/bkUKYSeUtD pic.twitter.com/mwKZtRAtn4 — Liquid Guild (@liquidguild) January 22, 2022

Limit will drop its branding and fall completely under the Team Liquid umbrella. When Limit competed alongside esports organization Complexity over the last three years, they were known as “Complexity Limit.” Moving forward, only Liquid branding will be present in the team’s name.

The decision to fully merge the Limit brand with Team Liquid comes as a result of Limit’s guild leader and team captain Max “Maximum” Smith being brought into the Team Liquid organization as a co-owner.

During their time with Complexity, Limit captured two Race to World First titles in 2020, while finishing in second place during the most recent competition last Summer. In January 2020, Limit became the first North American team to win a World of Warcraft Race to World First event since 2012.

World of Warcraft’s upcoming raid, the Sepulcher of the First Ones, has not received an official release date as of the time of writing. However, it is expected to release with WoW: Shadowlands Patch 9.2. The patch is in development and will likely release later this year. Team Liquid will both compete in the race and stream their attempt on the organization’s Twitch channel throughout the course of the event.

Apart from PvE content, Team Liquid also revealed it will be expanding into WoW PvP content in the near future, although the team’s roster has not yet been announced.

Team Liquid also hinted at the possibility of extending its reach into other MMO titles beyond World of Warcraft, including Final Fantasy XIV and the untitled, currently-in-development MMO from Riot Games. “The contract is specifically in length to obviously capitalize on WoW, look at other MMOs, and definitely—not transition—but be very involved in the Riot MMO, as well,” Maximum on his Twitch stream shortly after announcement.

Update Jan. 22 1:46pm CT: We’ve updated this article to include a quote from Maximum regarding the length of Limit’s contract with Liquid.