Top WoW guild Limit splits from parent org Complexity

Limit, one of the premier teams in competitive World of Warcraft, has parted ways with its parent organization Complexity after two years, the team announced earlier today.

Limit, an established WoW team with over two dozen active players, signed to the Complexity banner in 2019. In February 2020, Complexity Limit became the first North American WoW team to claim a World First kill on the final boss of a raid since 2012. The team would claim another World First title later that year, winning two of the three major events they competed in with Complexity.

Working with you the last 2 years has been an honor, and we will be forever grateful that you took a chance on us. The future looks bright, and we wish you the best of luck! From all of us to all of you…thank you. — COMPLEXITY-LIMIT (@LimitGuild) December 22, 2021

“Complexity has helped us in a number of ways,” said Limit’s veteran Warlock player Thdlock in the team’s announcement video posted earlier today. “For one, it’s pretty much the first real organization that we signed as a guild that allowed us to have a stable income for all our raiders and allowed us to basically be able to treat this as something that we can dedicate fully to.”

Limit and Complexity notably worked together to bring World of Warcraft esports into the public eye when they became one of the first organizations to stream their perspectives of World First raids as they were happening. Prior to 2019, World First raid races in World of Warcraft had been a highly secretive affair due to teams wanting to keep their strategies under wraps throughout the event.

In July, Complexity Limit’s players competed in Dallas during the Sanctum of Domination Race to World First event, garnering 2.5 million total hours viewed over the span of the week-long event, according to streaming data site TwitchTracker.

Limit has not made any announcement regarding a new landing spot for the team, only stating the team has “chosen to go a different direction for the future.” Blizzard Entertainment has not yet revealed a release date for World of Warcraft’s next major raid, although it is confirmed to be in development.