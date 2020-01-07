How to watch Twitch on a Smart TV using your phone

Watching Twitch from the comfort of your own living room is something most dreamed about considering Twitch doesn’t have application support on most Smart TVs. Now it’s a reality, though.

Like most multimedia apps, Twitch doesn’t support screen mirroring, so this method can’t be used to connect your smartphone to a smart TV. Instead, you’ll have to make use of an app called Tubio.

Tubio connects to your smart TV by using your internet connection. Therefore, users have to ensure that the smart TV and phone are on the same WiFi. If this step is completed correctly, the TV will pair with the phone once it’s turned on and selected.

Before pairing, users have to ensure that the TV is turned on and connected to the internet.

To watch Twitch on a smart TV, users have to download the Tubio app from their respective app store. Once this app is downloaded, the hard part is pretty much over.

Then, users have to press the small TV icon in the bottom-right corner of the app. This will bring up a pop-up menu with all TVs that are connected to the same internet as the phone. Then, select the TV.

Finally, users have to treat the app like a search engine. Type “twitch.tv” in the search bar at the top of the app and select whichever stream you wish to view. Then, click on the stream and it’ll magically appear on the TV.

There are some instances where “No Signal” text is displayed on the screen even though Twitch is playing. To fix this, simply change your source on the TV to another HDMI output.