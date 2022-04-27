How to purchase your Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticket

Pokémon Go Fest is one of the game’s biggest events each year, and Niantic is stacking content to make Go Fest 2022 a successful venture, introducing new Shiny Pokémon, tons of bonuses, and the Mythical Pokémon Shaymin.

Like with most of Pokémon Go’s larger events, Niantic splits content into two portions, that being content available for all players and content only accessible to those who purchase an event ticket.

Starting today, players can purchase tickets for Go Fest 2022 from the in-game shop, which will cost $14.99 and give them access to the event on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5. Both days will feature exclusive content for ticketed players, such as increased Shiny odds, a customizable Special Research story, and more.

Additionally, if you buy your Go Fest 2022 ticket for the two-day event, you will also gain access to all ticked content for the Go Fest 2022 Finale on Aug. 27 at no additional cost. Here is how you can purchase your ticket from the app and unlock all that content for the Pokemon Go event.

How to get your Pokémon Go Fest 2022 ticket