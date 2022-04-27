Pokémon Go Fest 2022 full event schedule

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 is being split up into multiple segments this year, with a two-day event in June leading into a finale in August. Each portion will be distinct and have its own bonuses to entice players to participate even if they don’t purchase an event ticket.

Starting today, players can purchase their tickets for Go Fest 2022 from the in-game shop, which will cost $14.99 and give them access to the event on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5.

Day one of the event will focus on a new set of Special Research and the returning Habitat Rotation feature, which will each have rare Pokémon spawning for players to catch, including the debut of the Gratitude Pokémon, Shaymin as a research reward. The Special Research will also be testing a new style of customization that will let players choose a gameplay focus and difficulty level without impacting the rewards.

Day two will see another new Pokémon introduced via five-star raids and a few additional pieces of content like more Special Research and increased Team Go Rocket presence. And, several Pokémon will be available in their Shiny variants for the first time if players get lucky, including Shiny Shroomish, Shiny Numel, Shiny Karrablast, Shiny Axew, and Shiny Shelmet.

For players, Go Fest 2022 will run both days from 10am to 6pm local time. All of the event-exclusive content for each day will be available during that period before being removed, barring a few bonuses that are exclusively live for non-ticketed players. And if you plan on participating here is a full schedule of the event, split up by days and the specific type of content.

Go Fest 2022 Day One

Habitat Rotation

City habitat: 10am and 2pm local time

Plains habitat: 11am and 3pm local time

Rainforest habitat: 12pm and 4pm local time

Tundra habitat: 1pm and 5pm local time

General content

Ticket holders will get increased chance of Shiny Pokémon

Hourly Global Challenge Arena for ticket holders

Customizable Special Research featuring Land Forme Shaymin

Go Fest 2022 Two

General content