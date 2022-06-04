All Rhi’s Arrival and A Radiant World Special Research tasks and reward for Pokémon Go Fest 2022

Ultra Beasts are here, or at least Nihilego is.

Nihilego is making its Pokémon Go debut as players around the world continue to enjoy Go Fest 2022 and all of the bonuses that are available for both ticketed and non-ticketed players.

With the introduction of Ultra Wormholes, and by extension Ultra Beasts and the new Go Ultra Recon Squad, Niantic is setting up additional story elements that will expand Pokémon Go in new ways throughout the Season of Go this summer.

Along with every Pokémon from the day one’s habitat rotation being available and Nihilego joining the five-star raid rotation, day two will also introduce two new sets of Special Research. One will be exclusive to ticketed players, but the other will be free to access for anyone who wants to investigate the new happenings in the overworld—potentially alongside an important new NPC.

Unlike the previously available Special Research for day one, both sets for day two are normal and don’t feature branching paths. That means neither should be too hard to finish up before Go Fest ends.

Here are all of the research tasks and rewards to ensure you can knock it out.

All Pokémon Go Fest 2022 day two Special Research tasks and rewards

Rhi’s Arrival Special Research tasks and rewards

Rhi’s Arrival page one

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms 200 Stardust

Hatch an Egg 22 Poké Balls

Complete two Field Research tasks Two Razz Berries



Total rewards: Two Nanab Berries, Numel encounter, and 200 XP

Rhi’s Arrival page two

Battle in a raid Two Revives

Take two Snapshots of your Pokémon Two Super Potions

Transfer 10 Pokémon 200 Stardust



Total rewards: Two Pinap Berries, Drilbur encounter, and 22 Great Balls

Rhi’s Arrival page three

Catch 10 Ground-type Pokémon 22 Drilbur Candy

Power up five Ground-type Pokémon Two Sinnoh Stones

Evolve three Ground-type Pokémon Trapinch encounter



Total rewards: One Lure Module, Swinub encounter, and one Charged TM

A Radiant World Special Research tasks and rewards

A Radiant World page one

Walk one kilometer 22 Poké Balls

Make 10 Nice Throws One Lucky Egg

Catch 10 Pokémon 22 Trapinch Candy



Total rewards: One Star Piece, 2,022 XP, and 22 Ultra Balls

A Radiant World page two

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon 2,022 Stardust

Defeat two Team Go Rocket members One Incense

Complete two Field Research tasks 22 Poké Balls



Total rewards: Two Silver Pinap Berries, two Premium Battle Passes, and 2,022 Stardust

A Radiant World page three

Battle in two raids Two Max Revives

Use two Super Effective Charged attacks Two Max Potions

Win a raid Two Golden Razz Berries



Total rewards: One Super Incubator, Bronzor encounter, and 2,022 XP

A Radiant World page four

Send two Gifts to Friends 22 Shaymin Candy

Play with your Buddy two times Two Egg Incubators

Hatch an Egg 2,022 Stardust



Total rewards: Two Pinap Berries, Nihilego encounter, and two Razz Berries

A Radiant World page five

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms 2,022 XP

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon 22 Ultra Balls

Take a Snapshot of your Buddy One Incense



Total rewards: One Sinnoh Stone, three Rare Candy, and one Star Piece

A Radiant World page six

Claim Reward 2,022 XP

Claim Reward 2,022 Stardust

Claim Reward 2,022 XP



Total rewards: 2,022 Stardust, 2,022 XP, and 2,022 Stardust