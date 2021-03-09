The patch has a lot of content to celebrate the game's third anniversary.

Players on Android and iOS from around the world can update the game to hop into PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.3. The update has brought a new mode, weapon, vehicle, and more to the game.

Android users will require 640 MB of free storage to download the new update. IOS users, on the other hand, will need at least 1.55 GB of free storage. Players who update the game before March 14 will get the following rewards:

3000 BP

100 AG

Cute Kitten – Pan (Three days)

How to download PUBG Mobile’s update 1.3 on Android?

To download the update on Android devices, follow these steps:

Open the Google Play Store.

Click on the Menu option in the top left of the screen.

From the Menu, select the My Apps and Games option.

A screen will open displaying all your apps and games which have updates available.

Click on the update button next to PUBG Mobile and wait for it to finish downloading and installing.

How to download PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.3 update on iOS devices?

If you have an Apple device, follow these steps to hop onto the new version of the game.

Open the App Store.

Tap on the Updates option.

Click on the Update button next to PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile’s patch 1.3.0 brings the Hundred Rhythms mode, Metro Royale: Uncover, Mosin-Nagant sniper rifle, and the Motor Glider. The Royale Pass for the 18th season of the game, which will begin on March 17, is also here.