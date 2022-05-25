How to complete the Alola to Alola Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Players around the world are saying Alola to Alola in the Pokémon Go season finale for the Season of Alola, which is running from May 25 to 31.

Throughout the event, players will encounter Pokémon from around the Alola region more frequently in the wild, eggs, and raids, all while completing a new end-of-season Special Research story based on the island region.

Among those increased spawns, the guardian deities of the Alola region, Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, and Tapu Fini will all be appearing at the same time in five-star raids. Additionally, any Alolan Marowak obtained during the event will know the exclusive move Shadow Bone.

To coincide with the Special Research, which has players choosing to visit Melemele Island, Akala Island, Ula’Ula Island, or Poni Island, a new Collection Challenge has also been added. This will task players with catching and evolving several Pokémon like Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio.

If you plan to enjoy one final adventure on the sunny shores of Alola before the next season of content goes live in Pokémon Go, here is how you can complete the Alola to Alola Collection Challenge.

Alola to Alola Collection Challenge

Evolve Yungoose into Gumshoos

Evolve Pikipek into Trumbeak

Evolve Rowlet into Dartrix

Evolve Litten into Torracat

Evolve Popplio into Brionne

Catch a Cubone

Catch an Alolan Rattata

Evolve Trumbeak into Toucannon

Total Rewards: 15,000 XP, a Rockruff encounter, and 15 Ultra Balls