All Alola to Alola Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

It is time to bid Alola to the Season of Alola in Pokémon Go, as Niantic brings the most recent season of content to a close with some new additions and a celebration worthy of the island region.
Running from May 25 to 31, players will encounter Pokémon from across the Alola region more frequently. This includes Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, and Tapu Fini, the four island guardians of Alola, appearing in five-star raids at the same time.
As players relive their memories of adventuring around Melemele, Akala, Ula’Ula, and Poni Islands, they will have access to different tasks and rewards based on those locations, which ties into the end-of-season Special Research story.
For players who didn’t finish the various islands’ Special Research stories before this event, they can unlock the end-of-season Special Research story through a $4.99 ticket available in the shop. This will also provide players who did complete all of the other Special Research additional bonuses if they purchase it.
Regardless of which path you decide to take before leaving Alola, here are all the research tasks and rewards for the Alola to Alola event, including the variations given through branched choices.
Alola to Alola Special Research
Alola to Alola page one
- Catch one Pokémon
- Rowlet encounter
- Catch four Pokémon
- Litten encounter
- Catch seven Pokémon
- Popplio encounter
Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and 15 Poké Balls
Alola to Alola page two
- Pick Your Location (branching choice)
- Melemele Island
- Akala Island
- Ula’Ula Island
- Poni Island
Alola to Alola page three (Melemele Island)
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Five Razz Berries
- Make three Nice Throws
- 15 Great Balls
- Send five Gifts to friends
- One Poffin
Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and three Silver Pinap Berries
Alola to Alola page four (Melemele Island)
- Send 15 Gifts to friends
- One Poffin
- Take five Snapshots of wild Pokémon
- 15 Ultra Balls
- Trade Pokémon three times
- One Star Piece
- Earn 10 hearts with your Buddy
- Three Golden Razz Berries
- Make a new Friend
- One Lure Module
Total Rewards: Alolan Raichu encounter, four Lucky Eggs, and a Pom-Pom Style Oricorio Hat
Alola to Alola page three (Akala Island)
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Five Razz Berries
- Make three Nice Throws
- 15 Great Balls
- Send five Gifts to friends
- One Incense
Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and three Silver Pinap Berries
Alola to Alola page four (Akala Island)
- Walk 7km
- One Incense
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms
- 15 Ultra Balls
- Complete three Field Research tasks
- One Star Piece
- Take five Snapshots of wild Pokémon
- Three Golden Razz Berries
- Hatch three Eggs
- One Super Incubator
Total Rewards: Alolan Marowak encounter, two Egg Incubator, and a P’au Style Oricorio Hat
Alola to Alola page three (Ula’ula Island)
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Five Razz Berries
- Make three Nice Throws
- 15 Great Balls
- Send five Gifts to friends
- One Lure Module
Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and three Silver Pinap Berries
Alola to Alola page four (Ula’ula Island)
- Catch 30 Pokémon
- One Glacial Lure Module
- Make 10 Curveball Throws
- 15 Ultra Balls
- Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- One Star Piece
- Make five Nice Curveball Throws in a row
- Three Golden Razz Berries
- Catch 15 different species of Pokémon
- One Magnetic Lure Module
Total Rewards: Alolan Vulpix encounter, four Incense, and a Baile Style Oricorio Hat
Alola to Alola page three (Poni Island)
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Five Razz Berries
- Make three Nice Throws
- 15 Great Balls
- Send five Gifts to friends
- One Rocket Radar
Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and three Silver Pinap Berries
Alola to Alola page four (Poni Island)
- Catch 30 Pokémon
- One Rocket Radar
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Grunts
- 15 Ultra Balls
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- One Star Piece
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader
- Three Golden Razz Berries
- Win three Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League
- Premium Battle Pass
Total Rewards: Alolan Exeggutor encounter, three Star Piece, and a Sensu Style Oricorio Hat
Even-exclusive Field Research
- Power up a Pokémon seven times
- Rowlet encounter
- Litten encounter
- Popplio encounter
- Send three Gifts
- Five Poké Balls
- Send three Gifts and add a sticker to each
- Three Pinap Berries
- Use seven Berries to catch Pokémon
- Seven Ultra Balls
- Walk 1km
- Pikipek encounter
- Yungoos encounter