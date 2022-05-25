All Alola to Alola Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

It is time to bid Alola to the Season of Alola in Pokémon Go, as Niantic brings the most recent season of content to a close with some new additions and a celebration worthy of the island region.

Running from May 25 to 31, players will encounter Pokémon from across the Alola region more frequently. This includes Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, and Tapu Fini, the four island guardians of Alola, appearing in five-star raids at the same time.

As players relive their memories of adventuring around Melemele, Akala, Ula’Ula, and Poni Islands, they will have access to different tasks and rewards based on those locations, which ties into the end-of-season Special Research story.

For players who didn’t finish the various islands’ Special Research stories before this event, they can unlock the end-of-season Special Research story through a $4.99 ticket available in the shop. This will also provide players who did complete all of the other Special Research additional bonuses if they purchase it.

Regardless of which path you decide to take before leaving Alola, here are all the research tasks and rewards for the Alola to Alola event, including the variations given through branched choices.

Alola to Alola Special Research

Alola to Alola page one

Catch one Pokémon Rowlet encounter

Catch four Pokémon Litten encounter

Catch seven Pokémon Popplio encounter



Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and 15 Poké Balls

Alola to Alola page two

Pick Your Location (branching choice) Melemele Island Akala Island Ula’Ula Island Poni Island



Alola to Alola page three (Melemele Island)

Catch 10 Pokémon Five Razz Berries

Make three Nice Throws 15 Great Balls

Send five Gifts to friends One Poffin



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and three Silver Pinap Berries

Alola to Alola page four (Melemele Island)

Send 15 Gifts to friends One Poffin

Take five Snapshots of wild Pokémon 15 Ultra Balls

Trade Pokémon three times One Star Piece

Earn 10 hearts with your Buddy Three Golden Razz Berries

Make a new Friend One Lure Module



Total Rewards: Alolan Raichu encounter, four Lucky Eggs, and a Pom-Pom Style Oricorio Hat

Alola to Alola page three (Akala Island)

Catch 10 Pokémon Five Razz Berries

Make three Nice Throws 15 Great Balls

Send five Gifts to friends One Incense



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and three Silver Pinap Berries

Alola to Alola page four (Akala Island)

Walk 7km One Incense

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms 15 Ultra Balls

Complete three Field Research tasks One Star Piece

Take five Snapshots of wild Pokémon Three Golden Razz Berries

Hatch three Eggs One Super Incubator



Total Rewards: Alolan Marowak encounter, two Egg Incubator, and a P’au Style Oricorio Hat

Alola to Alola page three (Ula’ula Island)

Catch 10 Pokémon Five Razz Berries

Make three Nice Throws 15 Great Balls

Send five Gifts to friends One Lure Module



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and three Silver Pinap Berries

Alola to Alola page four (Ula’ula Island)

Catch 30 Pokémon One Glacial Lure Module

Make 10 Curveball Throws 15 Ultra Balls

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon One Star Piece

Make five Nice Curveball Throws in a row Three Golden Razz Berries

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon One Magnetic Lure Module



Total Rewards: Alolan Vulpix encounter, four Incense, and a Baile Style Oricorio Hat

Alola to Alola page three (Poni Island)

Catch 10 Pokémon Five Razz Berries

Make three Nice Throws 15 Great Balls

Send five Gifts to friends One Rocket Radar



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, and three Silver Pinap Berries

Alola to Alola page four (Poni Island)

Catch 30 Pokémon One Rocket Radar

Defeat Team Go Rocket Grunts 15 Ultra Balls

Power up Pokémon 10 times One Star Piece

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader Three Golden Razz Berries

Win three Trainer Battles in the Go Battle League Premium Battle Pass



Total Rewards: Alolan Exeggutor encounter, three Star Piece, and a Sensu Style Oricorio Hat

