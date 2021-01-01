Everything we know about the 2021 PMCO Spring Split

A lot of new regions have been added this year.

As the new year begins, Tencent is kicking things off with the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split 2021. Registrations for the semi-pro division were launched today and are open until Jan. 24.

The PMCO represents the lowest level in the hierarchy of the PUBG Mobile esports ecosystem. The Club Opens feature two splits. Top teams from there will compete in the PUBG Mobile Pro Leagues (PMPL) with the best advancing to the Global Championship (PMGC) at the end of the year.

Here’s everything we know so far about the 2021 PMCO Spring Split.

Prize pool

In November, Tencent revealed that the prize pool for PUBG Mobile esports in 2021 will be $14 million. This is close to three times more than 2020’s total prize money.

While the majority of this will go toward the Pro Leagues and the Global Championship, there will still be a lot at stake in the Club Opens. The total prize pool for both splits of the PMCO in 2021 is $1,642,400.

Schedule

Registration: Jan. 1 to 24

Players can register for the PMCO Spring Split through the official website.

All players must be at least 16 years old and ranked Platinum or above at the time of registration.

Three players in every roster must be from the same region.

Teams can have up to five players with one player being the substitute.

Only mobile devices are allowed in official PUBG Mobile esports tournaments. Any player competing with a tablet or emulator will be disqualified from the competition.

Qualification: Feb. 1 to 7

Players can play up to 28 matches across all four maps of PUBG Mobile—Erangel, Vikendi, Sanhok, and Miramar—between these days. More details regarding the qualifiers will be revealed after a team registers.

The best eight games by a team out of the 28 (two from each map) will be considered for the final rankings.

The top teams from each region will qualify for the group stage.

Regional group stage: Feb. 16 to 21

Besides the qualified teams from the previous stage, several teams will be directly invited to the PMCO group stages.

Tencent said “large and renowned pro organizations” could get direct invites to the group stage.

Besides this, all regional finalists in the Spring Split will be directly invited to the group stage of the Fall Split.

Regional finals: Feb. 24 to 28

The regional finals will represent the highest level of competition in the PMCO. Teams will be battling for the prize pool and for qualification to the Pro Leagues (PMPLs) or other tournaments.

Regions

There are a total of 27 regions in the PMCO 2021.