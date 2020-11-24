PUBG Mobile esports will have a $14 million prize pool in 2021

Many more PMCOs and PMPLs will be held.

James Yang, the director of PUBG Mobile global esports at Tencent, revealed the prize pool for the game’s esports scene in 2021 during the first day of the Global Championship (PMGC) today. PUBG Mobile esports will feature a humongous prize pool of $14 million.

This is a substantial increase from 2020. This year, the total prize pool for all competitions was $5 million.

The $14 million will be split across all of the regional PUBG Mobile Club Opens (PMCO), Pro Leagues (PMPL), summer invitationals, and the 2021 Global Championship.

Earlier this week, Yang announced that several new PMCOs and PMPLs will be launching in 2021. These include:

PMPLs

PMPL CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States)

PMPL Turkey

PMPL Western Europe

PMPL Arabia

PMPL North America

PMPL Latin America

PMPL Brazil

Besides these, the PMPL will continue in Southeast Asia and South Asia.

PMCOs

Separate PMCOs will be held in Africa, Bangladesh, France, Mexico, Nepal, UAE, UK, Brazil, CIS, Egypt, Europe WC, Germany, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, LATAM WC, MENA WC, North America, Pakistan, South Asia, Turkey, and Wildcard regions.

Schedule

There will be two seasons of PMCOs and PMPLs throughout 2021. In the summer, invitationals will be held. These will include “various exciting events by top pro teams,” according to Yang.

Image via Tencent

Yang also revealed that registration for the spring split of the PMCO will begin on Jan. 1, 2021. It’ll be open until Jan. 24.